Love and Thunder – Publimetro Chile

With Moon Knight keeping fans excited every Wednesday and Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness just around the corner, Marvel is not resting and, after a long wait, released the first trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth installment of Thor solo and what surprised fans the most was the impressive change of Natalie Portman.

Beyond seeing the return of Chris Hemsworth in the role of the God of Thunder, all eyes went to the popular 40-year-old actress who is now cast as the female version of Thor, with the same name, which has already been seen before in the comics.

A radical change

Portman first appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2011., playing Dr. Jane Foster, Thor’s love interest. She then returned in 2013’s sequel, but was absent for 2017’s third installment, rumored to have disagreements with executives. However, Portman would return for a cameo appearance in 2019, in Avengers: Endgame, and now, she’s making a triumphant return.

Although the trailer only shows her at the end, to save her as the climax of it, the look that is close to the letter to the comics and Portman’s much more fit and muscular appearance was what most commented on the clip that Marvel blurted out.

“We have entered the era of people who want us to Natalie Portman break their back and humble them,” one person tweeted.

“Natalie Portman reminds us why she is one of the best working today! I absolutely love seeing the dedication and commitment he brings to each role emotionally, mentally and physically!” another user wrote.

In an interview with Yahoo! In October 2020, the Oscar-winning actress referred to the film by saying, “I can’t tell you much. I’m so excited. I’m starting to train, to have muscles. If there can be all these superheroines, the more of them that are, the better it is”.

Thor: Love and Thunder It will hit theaters on July 8, where we can see Natalie Portman steal the focus of the film as the new Mighty Thor.