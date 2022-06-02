Love and Thunder, Rammstein | PandaAncha.mx

At the cinema

Elvis

Warner Bros. Pictures revealed the new trailer for Elvis, the Elvis Presley biopic by renowned filmmaker Baz Lurhmann. The dazzling portrait of the King of Rock & Roll premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival and is already a sensation that will hit theaters in Mexico on June 24.

The Gray Man

Netflix and AGBO produce The Gray Man a spy movie starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans under the direction of the Russo brothers. Watch the trailer below and find out what this exciting film inspired by the novel series is about. The Gray Man by Mark Greaney.

Thor: Love and Thunder

This is the new trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, the next super production of Marvel Studios. In addition to featuring the return of Chris Hemsworth as Thor and Natalie Portman as The God of Thunder’s ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, this time it caused a stir because you can see the infamous villain Gorr, played by Oscar winner Christian Bale.

Mission: Impossible – Death Sentence Part 1

Don’t miss the first preview of the seventh action movie starring Tom Cruise, the actor shows that there is still much to offer when it comes to action movies with the Mission: Impossible franchise. In this first official trailer for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One You can see Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa, Vanessa Kirby as White Widow and Simon Pegg as Benji, as well as Exai Morales as the great villain of this production.

Everything Everywhere At The Same Time

Very soon you will be able to enjoy on the big screen Everything Everywhere At The Same Timethe extraordinary film starring Michelle Yeoh that will leave you speechless is an exploration of the multiverse from the independent film production company A24 and distributed by Diamond Films in Mexico and Latin America.

On TV

Andor

Watch the amazing trailer for Andorthe next series of 12 episodes starring Mexican actor Diego Luna. The spinoff from Lucasfilm was featured in Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022 and will premiere August 31 exclusively on the Disney Plus streaming platform.

Stranger Things 4, Volume 1: Final Trailer

You have to see the last trailer of the fourth season of Stranger Things, Volume 1 before you dive into the new episodes of the series that premiere this May 27. You should know that the series starring Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder, David Harbor and company has four new locations and it will be quite a rush of emotions in the penultimate season.

Belascoarán Independent Detective

Netflix has its new series ready Belascoarán Independent Detective, starring Luis Gerardo Méndez, Irene Azuela and Paulina Gaitán. Check out the new trailer where you can learn more about the adventures of Héctor Belascoarán Shayne, based on the work of Paco Ignacio Taibo II. The series premieres on Netflix October 12, 2022.

In music

Rammstein- Dicke Titten

The long-running German band Rammstein released their new official video, Dicke Tittenthe work of director Joern Heitmann, an old acquaintance of the band. Zeitthe eighth studio album in Rammstein’s career was released on April 29 through Universal Music.

Santana, Chris Stapleton- Joy

Legendary Mexican guitarist Santana released the video for his song Joya collaboration with American singer, songwriter and guitarist Chris Stapleton, who produces the album from which this song is taken, Blessings & Miracles.

Chance the Rapper- A Bar About a Bar

Chance the Rapper shares the video for his new song A Bar About a Bar. You can watch the self-directed visual, starring Chance and Vic Mensa doing writing exercises together while Chicago painter Nikko Washington works in the background.

In video games

Hogwarts Legacy

This is the new clip of the game based on the work of Hatsune Miku set in the Harry Potter universe. Hogwarts Legacy It will arrive on consoles this Christmas and will have versions for PlayStation 5, Xbox Seriesx X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Check out the first trailer Modern Warfare 2 that reveals the editions of this long-awaited Infinity War title. Task Force 141 makes its massive return with a global squad of iconic veterans, these Operators include Captain John Price, Simon “Ghost” Riley, John “Soap” MacTavish, and Kyle ‘Gaz’ Garrick. Modern Warfare II is released on October 28, 2022.

Conqueror’s Blade: Helheim

Helheimthe most recent season of Conqueror’s Blade will arrive on June 9. This epic title free-to-play for PC from Booming Tech that offers epic siege battles between teams of 15 vs. 15 participants, will have an update with Vikings, with three new units to the game and a new Battle Pass.

The new cinematic trailer for Helheim comes with a traditional Nordic song featuring famous Chinese composer Epson Wu and acclaimed Irish musician Colm McGuinness.

In Technology

ASUS ZenBook Pro 17

This is the new ASUS Zenbook Pro 17 laptop, designed for content creators and professionals who require the best performance in a laptop with a 17.3-inch screen. It features an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor to take you to the next level of multitasking and graphics powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050.

In other corners of the Internet

Diego Luna presents Andor at Star Wars Celebration Live

Mexican actor Diego Luna, who a few years ago played Captain Cassian Andor in the film rogue onewas featured at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022. The actor expressed his excitement at returning to his beloved character with the spinoff of Andorwhere we will know the events that happened five years before the adventure in rogue one. Andor will tell the story that transformed Cassian and made him a hero.

Diego was very surprised by the emotion that his fans expressed during the interview where he also shared the stage with Genevieve O’Reilly, who used the words “thriller, adventure and revolution” to describe the project.