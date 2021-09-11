Love and Thunder, release date, cast and everything we know so far

– Advertisement –

Thor, with Love and Thunder, is doing something that not even Iron Man and Steve Rogers have been able to do: have a fourth film all to himself. We saw Thor save the universe from destruction in Avengers: Endgame and later fly into space with the Guardians of the Galaxy. His next film, Thor: Love and Thunder is the latest installment in the God of Asgard franchise and will feature a host of Marvel characters, both old and new. But how much do we know about Thor 4? It is absolutely time to find out.

When will we see the trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder?

Filming on the film wrapped in May 2021 and is currently in post-production, Chris Hemsworth confirmed the news with a behind-the-scenes photo of the set on Instagram. We may see a teaser trailer with the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) in September 2021, but with five more Marvel movies coming to theaters ahead of Thor: Love and Thunder, we may have to wait a little longer.

When is the release date of Thor: Love and Thunder?

During the announcement of the project at San-Diego Comic-Con in 2019, it was said that the film would be released in theaters on November 5, 2021. Of course, the pandemic meant that Marvel had to move the entire program, so Thor 4’s current release date is now scheduled for May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios usually put the big movies out for early May, as has previously happened with all the Avengers movies and Iron Man and Captain America sequels, released in late April or early May. But one wonders, will Thor: Love and Thunder be Marvel’s next event movie? This has not been officially confirmed, although history would tell us yes.

Who is (and who is not) in Thor: Love and Thunder?

Russell Crowe is poised to make his MCU debut as the god Zeus. Crowe’s character would mark the first appearance of Greek mythology in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We also know that Christian Bale will play the villain, Gorr The God Butcher. A character who, as his name implies, is on a mission to fight the gods. So Thor, Zeus and the other gods will have to team up to stop Gorr? We just have to wait and see.

We also learned that Tom Hiddleston will not return as Loki, of course this is devastating news, but we’ll get over it. His character was killed in Avengers: Infinity War by the mad Titan Thanos. So, although Hiddleston is playing a different version of Loki in the Disney + series dedicated to him, he will probably never cross paths with this version of Thor again. But if Hiddleston doesn’t come back, who will take Loki’s place?

Who will return in Thor: Love and Thunder?

There is no shortage of talented actors in the cast of Thor 4, of course, we have Chris Hemsworth returning as Thor, Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) and Taika Waititi (Korg) who reprise their roles left by Thor: Ragnarok. Jaime Alexander (Lady Sif) and Chris Pratt (Star-Lord) will return to the film it is not yet known what role the actor will have. Some rumors tell us that the Guardians of the Galaxy will make appearances, in fact it makes sense, considering that Thor is with them at the end of Avengers: Endgame, but we’ll see since for now they are only rumors and nothing has been confirmed. .

Matt Damon will also make an appearance in this film, he made a small cameo in Thor: Ragnarok where he played an Asgardian actor playing the character of Loki in a play. For now we don’t know if he will reprise the same role or if he will play a completely different character.

Finally, how not to mention Natalie Portman who makes her return to the MCU, the same does not appear in the MCU since Thor: The Dark World, on this occasion we will see her wield the mythical Mjolnir. Director Taika Waititi has confirmed that Portman will become the Mighty Thor in the next film. How is this possible, and what does it mean for history?

What is the plot of the new film?

Thor 4 will pick up where we last saw our favorite Asgardian. He is traveling the cosmos with the Guardians of the Galaxy and has left Valkyrie as ruler of Asgard. We don’t know much about the actual story of Thor: Love and Thunder, but we do know that Natalie Portman will return to the franchise as Mighty Thor. In the comics, Jane Foster is battling cancer and at the same time is a superhero with the help of Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir.

Portman has confirmed that the film will address this storyline and that she will indeed receive the power of the gods. Like most Marvel movies, this probably won’t be a completely linear adaptation to the original story, but it will definitely draw inspiration from Jason Aaron’s comics about Thor.

Waititi said during Comic-Con, “When we were shooting Ragnarok, I was reading a Jason Aaron story, The Mighty Thor… All of you who have read that story know what I’m talking about, it’s amazing, it’s full of emotion, love and turmoil, plus it introduces, for the first time, Thor woman. So, for us, there is only one person who could play that role. Only one”.

Waititi confirmed that this film will be: “The craziest thing I’ve ever done.” He then added: “I feel like we’ve definitely put everything in – every idea and every single ridiculous concept or gag or stunt or character. I couldn’t be happier ”.

