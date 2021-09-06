Love and Thunder, revealed the armor that will wear Natalie Portman!

Here’s what Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster will look like in the highly anticipated Marvel movie Thor: Love and Thunder

The Jane Foster of Natalie Portman will be the new Thor of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the expected film directed by Taika Waititi Thor: Love and Thunder. After countless photos taken on the Australian set of the film (in which Natalie Portman was almost always absent), here we have the first look at the armor that Jane Foster will wear, the scientist only love of the Asgardian God played by the muscular Chris Hemsworth.

According to the short synopsis of the film that has come down to us online, in Thor: Love and Thunder Jane Foster will collect the Mjolnir, the famous hammer of Thor, and will thus obtain all the powers of the God of Thunder. The images of Jane Foster with Thor’s armor in a female version have appeared on the new merchandising of the film, in this case it is some t-shirts (wrinkled and with a “fake worn” style design) worn by the members of the crew:

The first look at Thor and Valkyrie in updated armor AND the first look at Jane’s Mighty Thor armor in Thor: Love and Thunder ♥ ️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/TtySGDpuar – Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) June 15, 2021

Together with Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman in the Marvel film there are also the actors of Guardians of the Galaxy Chis Pratt (Star-Lord), Dave Bautista (Drax), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Sean Gunn (Kraglin), Vin Diesel (Groot) and Bradley Cooper (Rocket). The space team, without Thor, will reunite again in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, coming in May 2023.

In the cast of the film directed by Taika Waititi we find: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Jeff Goldblum, Russell Crowe and Christian Bale. At the moment the official release date of the film is May 6, 2022.

