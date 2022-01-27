Love and Thunder, Tessa Thompson reveals Valkyrie’s sexuality

There is still a long way to go for the theatrical debut of the fourth chapter of the God of Thunder from Marvel. Of Thor: Love and Thunder, in fact, to date very little is known. The only news, paradoxically, concerns the heroes who will be present in the film.

In addition to the protagonist, he will make his return on screen Natalie Portman in the role of Jane Foster, also confirmed the presence of The Guardians of the Galaxy and Valkyrie. The latter, played by Tessa Thompsonwould play a central role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After several postponements Thor: Love and Thunder should arrive in theaters on July 8, 2022

According to the same actress, in fact, her character will be deepened to become one of the pillars of the Marvel universe. In an interview, therefore, Thompson shed light on the sexuality of her character, who became the first openly LGBTQ superheroine.

The latter, therefore, said she was excited about the idea given that there is still a lot to do regarding the full acceptance of the LGBTQ community and this small further step was very important for her. Unfortunately, however, Valkyrie’s love affair won’t find much space on screen.

In fact, in cinecomics it is difficult to give particular importance to the love stories of non-main characters. Here, specifically, the words of the actress: “It is really exciting. There is a lot of talk about representation and obviously, in terms of the LGBTQIA community, there is still a lot of work to be done. But if you look at the comics in the canon, there are so many queer characters! I think it’s going to be a little different in the new Thor, which is exciting. And playing a character that historically wasn’t written for someone who looks like me was very exciting. “

After foiling Hela’s plans and protecting Asgard from Ragnarock, Thor will have to deal with a fearsome new foe in this new film, Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods. Moving on to talk about the origins of Valkyrie, the latter was created in the image and likeness of the Norse deity Brunhilde.

Valkyrie is expected to play a major role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Its first appearance, albeit only in the form of a power-up for the Enchantress, occurs in the 83rd issue of Marvel Avengers. Later the role of the heroine was played by Samantha “Sam” Parrington in issue 142 of ‘Incredible Hulk.

Valkyrie is also deeply attached to the character of Thor having either attacked him, on Odin’s orders, or aided against the giants. In short, he is a character who could still say a lot in the cinematic universe and who seems ready to do so in the near future.