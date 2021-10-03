Love and Thunder, the character of Christian Bale is linked to Venom

Among the many announcements made during the Disney Investor Day, one of the most interesting is certainly what it concerns Christian Bale and the role it will play within Thor: Love and Thunder, fourth chapter dedicated to the God of Thunder, directed once again by Taika Waititi.

The Oscar-winning actor for The Fighter will interpret Gorr, the Slaughterer of Gods, somewhat complex and profound character and unknown or almost unknown to the general public. However, this very powerful being is closely linked to another much more famous character. We are talking about Venom, arch enemy of Spider-Man, starring in its latest cinematic iteration by Tom Hardy.

As we know, in fact, this sort of evil alter ego of the Spider man turns out to be the union of a symbiote with a human being, Eddie Brock. The alien creature in question comes from the planet Klyntar over which he reigned Knull, the King of Symbiotes.

He at the dawn of time managed to defeat the celestials using a sword, infused with his power, called All-Black. This developed a conscience of its own and turned out to obey only the will of its creator, becoming in effect the first Symbiote.

This weapon granted immortality to anyone who wielded it, corrupting his soul, as well as giving him the power to kill divine creatures. Guess who stole this item from Knull at a time when he was in trouble in his battle with the celestials?

That’s right, right Gorr who, thanks to the power of the weapon, became an evil deity, starting to exterminate all the gods guilty, according to him, for not having protected his defenseless family.

What do you think? This choice for Thor: Love and Thunder could it create a bridge between the two franchises already united in the big MCU project?

