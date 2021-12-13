Love and Thunder, the director shared the trash and ugliest poster you’ve ever seen [FOTO]

Waiting for the Marvel Studios spread a first, true poster of Thor: Love and Thunder, director Taika Waititi he decided to share on Twitter a shot he took in a shop that put up an unofficial poster of the film for sale. Nothing particularly strange, you might say, were it not for a collage to say the least trash in which appear, in addition to the images of the various characters not exactly of high quality, even two beautiful goats in bizarre poses. It goes without saying that the director, known for giving the Thor franchise – with his own Ragnarok – a humorous slant that will also be maintained in the new film, he absolutely appreciated.

Taika Waititi has in fact spread the image by writing: “It’s so bad I wish it was the official poster. It’s definitely what I would have done if I had been in charge of the posters. “

TO THIS LINK FIND THE POSTER, which has been removed from Twitter but which we can still admire thanks to CBR, while below we present the director’s tweet:

This is so bad that I kinda wish it was an official poster. It’s definitely what I would have done if I was in charge of posters. https://t.co/OnW7K2ubo3 – Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) December 12, 2021

And a detail of the goat that absolutely could not be missing:

Can you at least confirm this handsome lad pic.twitter.com/KAc99yoqOo – Sam Watkins 🍂🍁🎃🦊 (@watkins_samual) December 12, 2021

Thor: Love and Thunder, we recall, boasts a cast that, in addition to the protagonist Chris Hemsworth also includes Natalie Portman as Jane Foster; Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie; Chris Pratt in those of Star-Lord; Christian Bale as villain Gorr; Jaimie Alexander in the guise of Lady Sif; Sean Gunn like Kraglin; Dave Bautista, who will be Drax again; Pom Klementieff in the guise of Mantis e Karen Gillan as Nebula. In addition we will also see the quartet formed by Melissa McCarthy, Sam Neill, Matt Damon And Luke Hemsworth in the fictional roles of Hela, Odin, Loki and Thor in the play of the death of the King of Asgard.

The film will give us a new adventure alongside the God of Thunder and other beloved characters of the MCU, as Valkyrie, the Guardians of the Galaxy and Jane Foster, ready to take up the legacy – and Mjolnir – of the hero by officially becoming Mighty Thor. This time, after the threat of Hela he was born in Ragnarok, the protagonists will have to contend with a ruthless enemy, Gorr the God Butcher, better known in Italy as Gorr the butcher of Gods.

The film will hit theaters onJuly 8, 2022.

