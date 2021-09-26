Love and Thunder, the first photos from the set reveal the home of Christian Bale’s villain?

After a new wave of postponements that has invested some of the potential blockbusters of the coming months, starting with No Time To Die (we took this into account here), the future of cinema in the hall appears once again and more uncertain than ever.

Among the next shifts there could also be that, officially, of Black Widow, which has already been postponed for a whole year and could return to a similar fate. In fact, it is not entirely clear, at the moment, what the future has in store in terms of the evolution of the pandemic, for everything cinema and also for Marvel cinecomics.

However, the shifts in the release dates do not prevent at least continuing to shoot the films, as evidenced by the start of filming of Thor: Love and Thunder, new film by Taika Waititi on the God of Thunder who is about to beat the first takes at Centennial Park in Sidney, Australia.

The usual Daily Mail managed to obtain some photos of the scenographies under construction of the set and the shots, which you can admire at the links at the bottom of the article, could offer us a first look at a place that is a candidate to be one of the many planets that will be visited and reviewed throughout history. In fact, judging from these images, it seems that the workers are setting up a biome inspired by the desert and they could possibly cover the background with a green screen.

According to some, it could be specifically the home planet from Gorr the God Butcher, the villain who will be played by Christian Bale. The prospect of his being explored origin story it is very likely, given that Love and Thunder it will serve to introduce the villain, which is why the planet could host a flashback of his past and find space in the narrative premise on the character at the beginning of the film.

It is unclear what role Gorr will play in the feature film and there may even be a possibility that Hela make his appearance, as he wielded the weapon that we commonly link to the villain in question. You will probably be able to take a closer look at the set once filming has officially started and, in case of further tips or rumors, we will of course keep you updated. Meanwhile, here are the photos we mentioned and you can of course let us know what you think, as always, in the comments.

Loading... Advertisements

Photo 1

Photo 2

Photo 3

Source: Murphy’s Multiverse

Photo: MovieStills

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED