Love and Thunder, the movie with Chris Hemsworth is connected to Moon Knight?

We know for sure that Thor: Love and Thunder will be released by Marvel Studios in July 2022, while the series Moon Knight it will be streamed on Disney + sometime in 2022. According to the latest rumors, the series starring Oscar Isaac should be released before Marvel’s fourth thunder god film directed by Waititi.

Precisely for the latter reason, it appears that Moon Knight will pave the way for Thor 4, but how will the two productions be connected to each other? Let’s try to do some clarity. We know that in the next chapter on Thor Zeus will appear, played by Russell Crowe as well as the character of Gorr who will instead have the appearance of Christian Bale, and the latter could be the direct connection with the series with Oscar Isaac.

Moon Knight will apparently cast the Marvel Cinematic Universe straight to the Egyptian gods and their mythology. From the first images of Moon Knight previewed at Disney Plus Day, in fact, fans were able to get a small taste of what would seem today to be the darkest project of the MCU: after the debut of Blade in Eternals, the series of Moon Knight – in which a Mahershala Ali cameo is loudly rumored – could represent the fundamental building block for the formation of the Midnight Sons. Moon Knight is one of the most popular members of the Midnight Sons, a division of the Avengers that deals specifically with dark or mystical threats. The team is usually led by none other than Doctor Strange, and generally includes Wong, Blade, the Punisher, Iron Fist, Man-Thing, and the various Ghost Riders that have come and gone over time.

In fact, this is what we read in the official synopsis there Moon Knight: “A new globetrotting action-adventure series featuring a vigilante complex suffering from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities that live within him find themselves catapulted into a deadly war between gods against the backdrop of ancient and modern Egypt.. “