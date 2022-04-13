Love and Thunder’, the new Marvel movie? – The financial

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth installment of the film that has as protagonist the God of Thunder, which is about to premiere on July 8. And although we still do not have any advance, trailer or official poster of the film, the truth is that they have just ‘revealed the first poster’, where it appears Natalie Portman in the role of Jane Foster, who will become Lady Thor.

The Twitter account Disneyphilededicated to publishing content about The Walt Disney Company, shared on April 7 an image that is presumed to be the first promotional in which we see Thorstarring Chris Hemsworth, alongside Portman, now Lady Thor, teaming up.

What does Natalie Portman look like in Thor: Love and Thunder?

By way of illustration, the alleged poster shows Jane Foster already turned into Mighty Thor. With a metal mask-helmet in silver, red and black colors that covers the upper half of the face and has a kind of wings on the sides, red and black gloves and armor very similar to Hemsworth’s, Portman is next to her co-star.

In addition, he carries in his left hand the Mjolnirthe characteristic mallet of the God of Thunder (or a reconstructed version of it, since the other was destroyed by Hela, Thor’s stepsister) with which he has fought throughout the tapes where we have seen him.

What we know about the villain and the protagonists of Thor: Love and Thunder

Although not many details of this production are known, what we do know is that a new villain will be added that will face our protagonists: it is about Gorr, the Butcher of Godswhat will it be played by Christian Bale.

This character had his first appearance in the first issue of Thor: God of Thunder in 2013, and according to the comics, he is an alien who seeks all the Gods to kill them as revenge, because they failed to save his family from their fate.

Some leaked images they show the appearance that Bale will take as Gorr, which is somewhat different from the image with which the least normally in the comics; however, we won’t know what it will be like until the first trailer comes out.

To complete the distribution of Thor: Love and Thunderwe find the return of Jamie Alexander as lady sifas well as bringing back Chris Pratt as Peter QuillKaren Gillian as nebulaSam Neill’s cameos as the false odinMelissa McCarthy as the fake helaMatt Damon as the fake loki and Luke Hemsworth as the fake thor.

Just three months after the new Thor film is released, the first official trailer is expected to appear in the coming days; Being in the final stretch of promotion like the Doctor Strange tape, it is likely that we will have news until this film is about to be released.