Love and Thunder, the poster highlights his biggest problem

The first poster of Thor: Love and Thunder highlights the movie’s biggest problem. Like the rest of Phase 4 of the MCU, the Chris Hemsworth-led film was significantly delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. But given that it now has an expected release date of July 2021, Marvel Studios could get ready to start promotions with the release of the first official trailer. But as exciting as it sounds, the Thor: Love and Thunder poster inadvertently underscores a huge risk to the Taika Waititi-directed film.

Marvel Studios are going big for this film, starting with the stellar cast, along with Chris Hemsworth in the project we see Natalie Portman reprising her role as Jane Foster for the first time since she appeared in the franchise in Thor: The Dark World. This time around, though, he’ll have his superhero identity like Mighty Thor. Several members of the Guardians of the Galaxy will also appear, and also Lady Sif (Jaimie Alexander), after staying out of Thor: Ragnarok. Meanwhile, newcomers to the MCU Russell Crowe and Christian Bale will appear as Zeus And Gorr the slaughterer of gods – the villain of the movie.

The specifics of the plot of Thor: Love and Thunder are still strictly confidential, but the film is expected to have an extended narrative, with many elements at play. This is evidenced by the movie’s poster, which was initially dubbed fake, until it was verified as an officer by Marvel. The illustration presents Foster as Mighty Thor, Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) riding her unicorn, Korg (Taika Waititi) and several images of Thor, as well as the Thunder God goats, confirmed to make their debut in the film. While the idea of ​​including all of these elements in one poster sounds good, in theory, the end result looks messy and chaotic, hence the reason for the initial skepticism about its authenticity. Just like the illustration, Thor: Love and Thunder risks being overloaded and messy just because of the huge number of storylines it faces. The main stories will predictably be Thor’s arc and the journey of Foster’s heroes like Mighty Thor, however, the film also needs to explain some things like Lady Sif’s absence in recent years. As if that weren’t enough, he must also install a new villain: Bale’s Gorr.

The good thing is that Marvel Studios have shown they can make ensemble films, with evidence dating back to 2012’s The Avengers, when Earth’s six strongest heroes first came together. Meanwhile, 2016’s Captain America: Civil War solidified that notion, Kevin Feige even revealed that his success motivated them to be bolder in projects. The 2016 film’s success led to two of the best films in the MCU: Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. As the franchise moves into a new era with Phase 4, it is evident that they are continuing this narrative approach with many films on the schedule that feature huge casts with elaborate storytelling. This includes Thor: Love and Thunder, as well as Doctor Strange in Sam Raimi’s Multiverse of Madness. The recent release of Spider-Man: No Way Home highlighted that Marvel Studios have mastered the art of making great films without losing sight of their lead character for standalone projects. This is also very important to Thor: Love and Thunder, especially since almost nothing is known about the personal arc of the Thunder God in the film.

For what it’s worth, Waititi has gained enough goodwill from his work on Thor: Ragnarok for many fans to be optimistic about his next Thor movie. But at the same time, Thor has been through a lot in the final years of the Infinity Saga, and many can’t wait to see where he goes in this new era of the MCU, which means it would be a shame if Thor: Love and Thunder in the end it was a disappointment.

