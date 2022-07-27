Love and Thunder’? This is the secret behind – El Financiero

Natalie Portman is back on the big screen with the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder, where she will play the character of Jane Foster again, but with the change that she will now be a superhero.

Since the production of the film, it was speculated how it would look the Goddess of Thunderbut with the first advance of the tape the appearance of “Mighty Thor” could be appreciated.

Natalie Portman will return to play Jane Foster in the new Thor movie. (Photo: Youtube / @MarvelEntertainment)

Several network users have wondered if Portman really did the necessary training to look like his character or if Marvel Studios used special effects to give him more muscle mass.

These questions arose after photos of the filming of the film were leaked in networks where the actress can be seen in her costume, but with marks on her arms similar to those used in the technique of motion tracking.

In an interview with the American media ExtraTV, The actress talked about everything it took to become ‘Mighty Thor’. “It was a combination of my training and of ‘the magic of the cinema‘”, said.

Portman said that part of his preparation required several weeks of physical training and a special diet for which her personal trainer asked her to “eat as much as she could.”

The height between both ‘Thor’

The character of Jane Foster will continue with the cloak of the god of thunder within the fourth installment of the franchise.

Natalie Portman has an actress who is five feet two inches tall, while her screen partner, Chris Hemsworth, measures almost two meters.

That is why for the film they had to count on the use of special effects to appear similar in height between both Gods of Thunder.

Kevin Feighead of Marvel Studios, revealed to the media TotalFilm that special effects were used to achieve that the protagonists had a similar height; “The only thing we had a hand in was making ‘Mighty Thor’ It was a little higher.” counted.

Apart from that, he confirmed that the Oscar winner for the black swan he had to undergo several weeks of physical training to achieve a stocky appearance like his male counterpart. “That was the only ‘movie magic’ we used. everything else was her”.