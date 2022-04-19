Love and Thunder, trailer unveiled

Marvel Studios unveils the first trailer for the fourth opus of Thor signed by actor-director Taika Waititi.

Thor child who trains until he becomes an adult on a background of Sweet Child o’Mine of Gun’s N’ Roses… It floats like an air oforigin story in this sequel Thor: Ragnarok.

Mythological

In view of these images, we suspect Love and Thunder to want to address the widest possible audience. The official synopsis states that Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is on his most perilous quest, to find inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr The Butcher (Christian Bale), who can no longer stand the extinction of the reign of the gods.

Natalie Portman is back in force

To face this threat, Thor will be helped by King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who, to Thor’s surprise, is able to wield Mjöllnir, his magic hammer.

Rounding out the cast are Chris Pratt, Matt Damon, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Karen Gillan, Melissa McCarthy, Jaimie Alexander and Russell Crowe. The film will be released on July 13 in cinemas in France.