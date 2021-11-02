Love and Thunder • Universal Movies

Additional filming of Thor: Love and Thunder, the awaited new chapter of the Marvel saga dedicated to the famous superhero of Asgard.

To confirm the new course of shooting were some photos on the Australian set appeared on the net, in which they are present Chris Hemsworth And Natalie Portman, respectively in the role of Thor And Jane Foster. The immortalized sequences seem set in the past, at least appreciating the looks of the two characters much more similar to the pre-Thanos events. Recall that the main shooting ended last June from Australia.

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER

PRODUCTION: The film will be written and directed by Taika Waititi. Filming will benefit from the futuristic Stagecraft technology inaugurated with The Mandalorian. CAST: Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Jeff Goldblum, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Matt Damon, Sam Neill, Russell Crowe, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff. DISTRIBUTION: In US cinemas from May 6, 2022.

PLOT: The film will be inspired by the Mighty Thor comic book collection, where it is Jane Foster to wield the Mjolnir, becoming a female version of Thor.