Love and Thunder, unveiled the new look of Valkyrie. And he’s got an even more sci-fi costume [FOTO]

After showing you the new costume of Jane Foster in the guise of the new superheroine of MCU, let’s go back to talking about Thor: Love and Thunder for a new shot – or rather, a selfie – spread in the last few hours on social networks and with the protagonist Tessa Thompson in the role of Valkyrie, whose new look can be admired in detail.

At first glance we can see that the black and white armor worn by the actress has a much more sci-fi design than the one seen in previous films, with circular metal plates reminiscent of those of the costume worn by the God of Thunder. In this case, however, the general aesthetic appears much more futuristic, as you can see below.

HERE IS THE PHOTO WITH THE NEW VALKYRIAN ARMOR

The film will bring the God of Thunder back to the big screen alongside other beloved MCU characters, such as the aforementioned Valkyrie, the Guardians of the Galaxy and Jane Foster, ready to take up the legacy – and Mjolnir – of the hero by officially becoming Mighty Thor. This time, after the threat of Hela and Ragnarok, the protagonists will have to contend with a ruthless enemy, Gorr the God Butcher, better known in Italy as Gorr the butcher of Gods. And already from the name, it does not bode well for the hero of Asgard.

Thor: Love and Thunder, we recall, is directed by Taika Waititi and boasts a cast that, in addition to the protagonist Chris Hemsworth, also includes Natalie Portman as Jane Foster; Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie; Chris Pratt in those of Star-Lord; Christian Bale in the role of villain Gorr; Jaimie Alexander in the guise of Lady Sif; Sean Gunn like Kraglin; Dave Bautista, who will be Drax again; Pom Klementieff in the guise of Mantis e Karen Gillan as Nebula. In addition we will also see the quartet formed by Melissa McCarthy, Sam Neill, Matt Damon And Luke Hemsworth in the fictional roles of Hela, Odin, Loki and Thor in the play of the death of the King of Asgard.

The film will hit theaters onJuly 8, 2022.

