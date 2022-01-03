Love and Thunder, Valkyrie’s costume leaked?

A photo from the set – or so it seems – of Thor: Love and Thunder seems to reveal the new Valkyrie costume, played by Tessa Thompson. The Marvel Studios film, out in Italian cinemas on July 6, 2022, is among the most anticipated of the new year, and now we can take another look at one of the characters of the film: Valkyrie, in the original language.

The photo, shared on Twitter by the user @ ReginaBenavid18, was then republished by the fan account @lovethundernews via retweet. The original tweet then disappeared from the radar, deleted shortly after its sharing on social networks. Below we show you the image:

The image itself sees Tessa Thompson taking a picture of herself in a new Valkyrie costume; a dress that features an eye-catching black and white design and harks back to the look the character had in the early acts of Thor: Ragnarok. The dress is in fact sleeveless.

The possible costume of Valkyrie in Thor: Love and Thunder was already leaked previously, or at least it bears similarities to the outfit the character wore in a poster appeared online last December. The same director of the film, Taika Waititi, seeing the poster in question, he stated: “This is so bad I wish it was an official poster“. The latter then added: “It’s definitely what I would accomplish if I were the poster manager“.

In short, he had not confirmed the official status of the image, but later it turned out that it was just a technique to mislead fans. Shortly after, in fact, The Direct verified with Pyramid International that the Love and Thunder poster was a product Officially licensed Marvel.

Valkyrie’s costume in Thor: Love and Thunder and other movies

Tessa Thompson made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Valkyrie in Thor: Ragnarok, also directed by Waititi in 2017. Most of the time, the character is sporting a sleeveless, dark dress with a simple design. For the final act, however, he wears his armor with sleeves and a blue cape behind him. The latter armor was then worn by the actress also in Avengers: Endgame of 2019.

In the film the veterans Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Jaimie Alexander, Waititi and Jeff Goldblum. The actors reprise their respective roles as Thor, Jane Foster, Sif, Korg and the Grand Master.

In cast Christian Bale will also be making his MCU debut as Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods. Love and Thunder counts the presence of Guardians of the Galaxy, namely Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Vin Diesel as Groot, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis and Sean Gunn as Kraglin. Finally, among the members of the film there are also Melissa McCarthy (Fake Hela) e Russell Crowe (Zeus). The film focuses on Jane Foster, which follows in the footsteps of its comic book counterpart and becomes the Mighty Thor.