Love and Thunder, Valkyrie’s new armor unveiled

The new armor of the intrepid Valkyrie emerges online for the highly anticipated film by Taika Waititi Thor: Love and Thunder

There are still seven months left until the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, but the promotional material for the film is finally starting to emerge online! An official poster appeared on social media last month showing all of the characters from the film, and despite director Taika Waititi hinting that that poster was actually a fake, a new selfie taken by Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) seems to confirm the authenticity of the poster.

Thompson’s photo began circulating on social media Sunday night, showing the character wearing a new costume, very different from that seen in Avengers: Endgame, the last time we saw it on the screen. His new costume seems to draw inspiration from that of Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth), from a design point of view, differing only in color (or rather, the absence of colors).

At the moment we know very little about the plot of Thor: Love and Thunder, apart from that it will see the return of Jane Foster’s Natalie Portman, ready to inherit Thor’s Hammer. In the cast we also find Christian Bale in the part of Gorr, Russell Crowe who embodies Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Sif and many more. The film will also feature the actors of Guardians of the Galaxy Chis Pratt (Star-Lord), Dave Bautista (Drax), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Sean Gunn (Kraglin), Vin Diesel (Groot) and Bradley Cooper (Rocket). The space team, without Thor, will reunite again in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, coming in May 2023.

Thor: Love and Thunder will arrive in theaters on July 6, 2022.