Love and Thunder” was inspired by Taylor Swift

Taika Waititi has revealed that a scene from his movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” in which you can see a screaming goat was partially inspired by a meme related to Taylor Swift. In 2012, Internet users actually had fun inserting a video of a goat bleating on the single “I Knew You Were Trouble”, and the filmmaker was inspired by this hilarious meme for his blockbuster Marvel.

During an interview with Insider, he explained that the goats weren’t originally supposed to do anything special in this scene but that changed when someone showed him the meme in question.

“The goats were always supposed to be there because they’re in the Thor comics but we didn’t know what we were going to do to them. Someone in the post-production team found this meme from a Taylor Swift song that shows goats screaming. I didn’t even know that existed. I saw it and thought it was great.”

“Thor: Love and Thunder,” the fourth installment in the Marvel franchise, hit theaters around the world last week. Taika also insisted that there won’t be an extended version for this movie.