Love and Thunder, what future for Chris Hemsworth in the MCU? “Maybe the fans are fed up”

Chris Hemsworth made his debut as Thor in 2011, and has appeared in three stand-alone and several other Marvel Cinematic Universe films so far. Marvel Studios promise that Thor 4 will be wild and fun, but apparently the actor fears that fans’ enthusiasm for the God of Thunder may sooner or later fail.

The actor was recently a guest on the Today Show in his native Australia, and was asked if he would sign up for a new Thor trilogy, such as Tom Holland for Spider-Man.

“How many Spider-Man has he done? He’s a little behind me” Chris Hemsworth noted. “I think he did three. Me I did six or seven Thor, so I don’t know, maybe. As long as they want me, I’ll be there, but I feel the excitement for me may wane. “

For the moment, the new images of Jane Foster and Thor were enough to increase the expectation of fans for Thor: Love and Thunder, but according to the actor the risk is that “Internationally, they might start saying: Get rid of him! Get someone else!“

If the next stand-alone on Thor, which will again be directed by Taika Waititi, will see the claim of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) as Mighty Thor, it is indeed possible that Chris Hemsworth’s character may begin to slip away. What do you think? What are your expectations on Thor: Love and Thunder? Let us know as always in your comments.