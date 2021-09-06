Love and Thunder, what if Natalie Portman’s Lady Thor was a Variant?

Now less than a year separates from the arrival of the highly anticipated Thor: Love and Thunder by Taika Waititi on the big screen, but thanks to the season finale of Loki on Disney +, new possibilities have emerged that we would like to explore with you, one in particular linked to the film and above all to the Powerful Thor by Natalie Portman.

As we have known for years now, Portman will return in the role of Jane Foster in the fourth film of the franchise after what seemed to be a farewell to the franchise after Thor: The Dark World. The Foster will not be simply the Foster though, because we know the character will transform into the Mighty Thor, character introduced in comics in Jason Aaron’s award-winning run. What wasn’t clear so far, however, was how within the MCU narrative Foster could manage to become Thor, but perhaps Loki’s conclusion may have revealed it to us.

In the amazing season finale of the series with Tom Hiddleston, in fact, Sylvie manages to kill Kang and begins the branching of Sacred Timeline, essentially officially opening to the Marvel Multiverse and its offshoots. In the future there will therefore be many variations of each Marvel character, and of course therea Foster could be one of them, at least what will become La Potente Thor. Basically, Love and Thunder could also delve further into the Multiverse and the combined disaster of the killing of the Kang “good“.

