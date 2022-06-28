Love and Thunder’ with this trick

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is a film proposal in which we see Natalie Portman in a role where she gained fake height.

Superhero characters have established an interesting reference in the market, betting on old references to attract audiences.

Marvel has become one of the most important production companies in the film market.



Natalie Portman gained height in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ and, as the protagonist of this film, the false height with which she appears in it, was resolved with a simple trick confessed by the actress; the measure is one of the many resources with which a story justifies the permanence of a personality, in order to gain the attention of the audience.

portman is a well-known personality who is noted for the extreme exercise she performs for various roles in tapes in which she has acted, which at the time led her to criticize the appearance of thinness with which she was perceived, later she was criticized for the double that Sarah Lane, who assured that portman he only did 5 percent of the dance scenes in The Black Swan. These two anecdotes serve to measure the level of attention that Portman generates in the media and the excesses to which the production companies are willing to go, in order to have these personalities in their stories, in order to generate the attention of the audiences.

The idea of ​​hiring an actress, who ends up dancing only five percent of a movie that tells the story of a ballet dancer or who has to work on platforms in scenes from the new Thor movie, It leads to questioning the investment in this type of talent and the need to be able to make names, by whose weight they give impetus to history.

The following list serves to understand how the personalities are an important sum in the stories in which they participate. Sofia Vergarafor example, was a key strategy in the popularity of Modern Family, an ABC series that became a classic on TV and media such as streaming.

highest paid actresses Estimated annual revenue in millions of dollars (2020). sophia vergara 43 Angelina Jolie 35.50 Gal Gadot 31.50 Melissa McCarthy 25 meryl streep 24 Emily Blunt 22.50 Nicole Kidman 22 Ellen Pompeo 19 Elizabeth Moss 16 Font:

Forbes, Box Office Mojo, Nielsen, IMDb, comScore 15.50

Talk to the consumer

The conversation that media brands establish with the consumer through personalities has allowed an interesting phenomenon in the market and is the one that has to do with all kinds of arguments and techniques.

Within advertising, many campaigns appeal to the halo effect, which is a very simple argument that consists of associating the brand with the values ​​of an extremely popular personalityto generate greater empathy with the consumer.

An anecdote that is worth mentioning in this section was given by a Mexican youtuber known as Aimep3, who assures that until now she cannot collaborate with brands, because her “haters”, a group of critics of everything she publishes on networks, which prevents generating trust with brands, to guide it with campaigns without waste.

In this article we have reviewed the case of Natalie Portman walking on a platform to increase height in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. Also We have seen anecdotes of how a Mexican youtuber has lost sponsorships due to the hatred that her character generates against a group of followers, whose sport is to criticize her or the brand with which she advertises.

