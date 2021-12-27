Love, crisis and betrayal. Births and marriages: the most read gossip of 2021 – Shows

Milan – Loves that bloom and loves that end. But also births and marriages. And there is also a flashback. Here you are the most read gossip of the year that is about to end.

The sentimental bond between Diletta Leotta, known face of Dazn, e Can Yaman, Turkish actor popular also in Italy, has been tohe center of the news from January to last summer. The couple fell in love, frequented, left and resumed until the final break. Many have questioned this relationship, thinking it was a publicity stunt rather than true love. But the presenter has always denied everything: “It was a dream, a lived fairy tale from ‘two 30-year-olds’ who met and loved each other deeply. We have lived this ‘enormous passion’ as all young people live great passions. Intensely. And it was all very nice “.

March 23 Vittoria was born, the daughter of Chiara Ferragni and Fedez. The couple already has a son, Leone, who turned three on March 19. The entrepreneur Digital and her husband announced the pregnancy on social media on October 1, 2020 with a photo of Leone holding an ultrasound scan and the phrase: “Our family is expanding”. The The girl’s name remained secret until the very last, but it was leaked that it would start with the letter V: at the Sanremo Festival, in fact, Fedez had worn a shirt with the initials of their names (C, F, L) and in addition the letter V. Chiara Ferragni and Fedez have decided, as for Leone, to give both surnames to their daughter as well. While Leone was born early and in Los Angeles, baby V. took longer to wait and, due to the health situation due to the pandemic, the couple chose to stay in Milan for the pregnancy and childbirth, which took place at the clinic. Mangiagalli. “Our Victory”, wrote the Ferragnez on social media to announce the happy event.









The marriage, the religious one and with great fanfare, there will be, in 2022. But, in the meantime, Giorgia Palmas, 39 years old, and Filippo Magnini, 39, did not resist and decided to get married civilly in Milan, last May 12, in the presence of very few close friends: only the closest relatives and witnesses. The big event has been postponed more than once due to theCovid emergency and so to hasten the times they opted for an intimate and secret ceremony. The former Velina, who wore an Atelier Emé dress for the occasion, and the sportsman have announced the wedding only after “things done”, both posting the same image – a kiss between the two newlyweds – on their respective Instagram profiles and writing the same caption. “We said YES “, they wrote. “It was just us, our witnesses and our close relatives. And yes, there were too masks…. “. But” there was also all our Love, our projects, dreams and the desire we have to be together for a lifetime “.

Hands shaking a new life. Or, as he wrote Naomi Campbell, “a beautiful little blessing”, which “mchose i as his mother “. Last May 17, lex supermodel has blown everyone away and announced, posting an exciting post on her profile Instagram, to have become mom at the age of 51 years old. The model showed the photo of her hand holding a baby girl’s feet on the palm: “I am so honored to have this kind soul in my life – wrote Naomi – that there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that now I share with you, my angel. There is no greater love“. The model did not provide details on the date of birth and name of the girl, nor on the modalities of conception. “I think all day about having children but for the level of science I now think I can do it whenever I want,” he said in 2017 at the Evening Standard.









On June 4th, the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle they announced the birth of Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, the second child of the couple after Archie, two years. The little girl came into the world at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, California, with a weight of about three and a half kilos. The name is a tribute to Queen Elizabeth, who is nicknamed Lilibet in the family, and to Princess Diana, Harry’s mother. The newborn is the eighth in the line of succession to the throne. The announcement was not accompanied by any photographs.

A few hours after giving birth, Belen Rodriguez posted the first images of the little Luna Marí born in a clinic in Padua in the night between on 11 and 12 July. The child, the fruit of love with Antonino Spinalbese, she was born shortly after midnight with natural childbirth and weighed 2.9 kg. For the Argentine showgirl this is the second child, after Santiago, the child had by her ex-husband Stefano De Martino, 8 years ago. Despite the joy of birth, after a few months, the news broke that Belen and Antonio were in crisis. The rumors continue to chase each other, but from those directly involved no confirmations and denials have arrived. What is certain is that the couple no longer shows up together, not even on social media.









Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, a rediscovered love. V.ten years after their first love story, which lasted from 2002 to 2004, the 49-year-old actor and 52-year-old pop star are once again the most beautiful couple in showbiz. JLo considered one of the most beautiful women on the planet she returned to the side of her ex boyfriend, after having touched on the fourth marriage with the ex Alex Rodriguez. The couple was among the most paparazzi of summer 2021, also in Italy, where the two have chosen to spend a few days. They were immortalized on the red carpet of the Venice Festival, but also on the Amalfi Coast. In an interview with Wall Street Journal, Affleck said: “I am very lucky in my life because I have benefited from second chances”. And again: “I am aware that many other people do not even have the first. I had a second chance in my career, I had a second chance as a human being ”. “Life is difficult, we always fail and we hope to learn from these failures. The only thing you really need to take advantage of the opportunities that growth provides is second chance. I tried to take advantage of it. I haven’t always been successful, but my life has been defined by the times I’ve had it, ”he concluded. The “Bennifer” still make the fans dream and many are betting that in 2022 they will get married.









On 18 September in Scicli, Miriam Leone said yes to Paolo Carullo, his partner for about two years, without even a couple photo on Instagram. Had it been for them, even the marriage it would remain private until the end. To “betray them” was, in fact, an ordinance of the Sicilian municipality announcing the closure to traffic of some streets in the center on that late summer afternoon. The Sicilian actress – who chose a beautiful embroidered dress, gathered hair and veil to frame the volt – hwho chose to get married at the Sanctuary of Santa Maria la Nova, in the heart of the country. Paolo Carullo is also Sicilian, from Caltagirone. He is an entrepreneur and a musician.

The last October 7, Lapo Elkan married Joana Lemos. It was a very private ceremony, in Portugal, present only the closest friends and closest relatives of the spouses, including some cousins ​​very close to the scion of the Agnelli house. The couple then left for a honeymoon in Africa. Lapo and Joana met in 2020 and have many interests in common. Starting with the engines: Joana was a rally driver while Lapo has the brand Fiat written in the dna. But also for the social so much that the two had met on the occasion of a charity dinner organized in 2020 by his uncles, in Portugal, where she lives. One of the many events of the Laps Foundation, of which Lapo is president and Joana vice president, to help families in difficulty during the epidemic from Covid. “She is the only woman in the world capable of making me become the best version of myself” said lapo in an interview on ‘Domenica In’.









The soap opera that saw protagonists Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi gave pretty intense weeks to the gossip between October and November. It all started with a post on Instagram of the beautiful argentina with unequivocal content: “You have ruined another family”. Then she removed all the shots from her page with her husband, removing all doubts. The reason? Maurito’s betrayal with another woman. And here the name of Eugenia Suarez, Argentine actress and model, but she immediately denied it. Since that time the couple went into crisis and the push and pull went on with post shots. The Paris Saint Germain footballer and his wife have come to a divorce. But, the day after the signing, a letter from Maurito changed everything. “He wrote me a letter like no one had ever written to me: ‘I gave you everything and you have everything, I hope you can be happy because this would make me happy’. And there I understood one thing: that having everything I have nothing if I’m not with him … The important thing is that we both had the freedom to end our 8-year story, but with our souls tired of crying we chose freely again. ‘ the couple never broke up. In December, however, Mrs. Icardi deleted her husband’s surname from Instagram and went back to using the maiden name, Nara. A way to make the player understand that theirs relationship is not taken for granted and who will have to work to rebuild the family? It was certainly a choice that did not go unnoticed. But Maurito does not let himself be frightened and does all he can to win back his wife. At Christmas, next to a photograph that immortalizes him with his better half, the footballer commented: “My Christmas present.” And only the day before wrote to his wife’s address: “A special night with someone special. What pride to be able to share this moment by your side “. In short, it seems that the clear sky is back. At least, until the next post.







