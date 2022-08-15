Love Death and Robots will have a fourth season

Netflix has renewed Love, Death and Robots and we will be able to see more science fiction-themed animated short films.

The renewal of the series Love, Death and Robots comes about three months after the debut of its third season on Netflix and one month after he has earned his third consecutive nomination for Emmy of the best short-form animated program. The stories featured in the series come from creative teams around the world, with Jennifer Yuh Nelson (Kung Fu Panda 3) as supervising director. Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Samira Wiley, Michael B. Jordan, Joel McHale, Rosario Dawson, Gary Cole Y dan stevens are among the actors who have done voice work for the series. Also the director of Deadpool Tim Miller Y David Fincher created the series and are executive producers with Jennifer Miller Y Joshua Donen.

What is it about?

Love, Death and Robots are independent short films whose theme has to do with the three elements that appear in the title. Being made by different animation studios around the world, each one has a totally different style.

These are all the short films that we have been able to see so far:

First season of Love, Death and Robots:

The Sonny Advantage. A woman named Sonnie remotely controls a monster genetically engineered for clandestine gladiatorial battles. A rich man offers her a lot of money to lose, but she refuses. After she wins the match, he returns to make her pay, only to find that he has things complicated. The three robots. After the destruction of humanity, three robots wander through a seemingly abandoned city, trying to understand how humans lived based on their limited knowledge of them and the things they left behind. The surprise comes when they meet a cat. Witness. A woman witnesses a murder in a building across from the hotel where she is staying. The game of cat and mouse begins when she comes face to face with the killer. Suits. A small farming community defends their land in mecha suits from an invading swarm of insectoid aliens. It will come for your soul. An archaeologist, his assistant, and a bounty hunter awaken to a threat from times past. The yogurt that conquered the world. A brief chronicle about how a healthy food went on to give the world a healthier life, broadening its horizons. Beyond the crack. A group of interstellar travelers are stranded too many light-years to return, but a familiar face seems to hide worse news. Good hunt. The son of a Demon Hunter and a Kitsune live their new lives in a world that loses its magic thanks to technology, forced to update. the landfill The main inhabitant of a landfill tells a bizarre story to a government employee who wants to evict him, which turns out to be terrifying and true. Mutants. Enlisted and discriminated against by their peers, a pair of werewolves discover that there are people like them behind the enemy lines. I need a hand. An astronaut drifts while she’s doing a repair and help arrives too late, forcing her to make a sacrifice. Fishing night. A pair of door-to-door salesmen suffer a mechanical breakdown, only to discover that the night in the desert is beyond their imagination. Lucky Thirteen. A pilot newly assigned to a combat ship with a very unlucky history discovers why the name of the ship Lucky 13 of her. Unique pieces. A reporter goes on a date with a famous muralist, who wants to share his mysterious origins before presenting his latest work. Blind point. A group of androids go on a chip hunt in pursuit of a convoy, they soon discover it won’t be as easy as they expected. The ice Age. A young couple moves out of their apartment and finds a lost civilization in an antique refrigerator. alternative stories. Do you want to see Hitler die in the most fantastic ways? multiverses. The secret war. Deep in the forests of Siberia, Elite units of the Red Army battle vile demons.

Second season of Love, Death and Robots.

Automated customer service. If your home cleaning robot decides to kill all living things, press 3. Ice. Two out-of-town brothers embark on a deadly race alongside a gang of genetically modified locals. evolutionary response. His job is to end overpopulation, but the costly perils of the trade are weighing him down. An albino in the desert. Every bounty hunter in the galaxy is on Snow’s trail. The tall grass. During a journey through the prairie, a man is carried away by distant and ghostly lights. The visit. On Christmas Eve, two little brothers sneak out of their room to see Santa. A twisted and sinister story. Only for adults. Shelter. After an emergency landing, a pilot tries to reach a shelter. But the real threat is not outside… The drowned giant. The gigantic body of a young man washes up on the shoreline and becomes an object of fascination for the locals.

Third season of Love, Death and Robots.

The Three Robots: Exit Strategies. In the aftermath of the apocalypse, three robots visit Earth and explore humanity’s last attempts at survival. Bad trip. Monster in sight! A crew sailing through alien waters is forced to come to terms with a ravenous creature from the deep. The same pulse of the machine. After the failure of an expedition to Io, a moon of Jupiter, the sole survivor of the disaster must embark on a dangerous but amazing journey. The night of the mini-dead. A sexual encounter in the cemetery ends in the worst way: With the siege of a zombie plague! But it is the most adorable apocalypse in the universe… Deadly team. These US soldiers are trained to neutralize any threat, even a cyber killer CIA creation. Your secret weapon? The humor. Swarm. Two human scientists dedicated to the study of an ancient alien entity end up discovering the terrible price of survival in a hostile universe. Mason rats. As the rats begin to fight back, Farmer Mason realizes it’s going to be an ordeal to control his infestation. The apocalypse is dyed the color of hell. In buried vaulted rooms. Modern weapons of war versus ancient gods. On a rescue mission, a special forces squad gets trapped in a prison with an ancient demon. Jibaro. A deaf knight and a mythological mermaid are intertwined in a deadly dance. A deadly attraction steeped in blood, death, and treasure.

