Love & Death, Elizabeth Olsen is the assassin Candy Montgomery in the first photos

Filming is underway in Texas Love & Death, the HBO miniseries focusing on the heinous murder that took place in Texas in 1980 at the hands of Candy Montgomery, convicted of killing her neighbor and friend, Betty Gore, with an ax.

Love and Death, Elizabeth Olsen brutal killer in the HBO series Max

The series is expected for 2022 and will see the protagonist Elizabeth Olsen in the role of Candy Montgomery, as we can see from the first official photos released online that portray her sitting at a table and in a church. Accompanying Olsen, a rich cast, consisting of Lily Rabe, Jesse Plemons And Patrick Fugit. Lily Rabe will play the murder victim, Betty Gore, while Plemons her husband, Allan, whose relationship with Candy starts a dangerous chain of events. Fugit will play Pat, Candy’s husband.

Elizabeth Olsen is Candy Montgomery
The series is produced by Lionsgate Television, written by David E. Kelley (The Undoing, Big Little Lies) and directed by Lesli Linka Glatter (Homeland), both of whom will also be executive producers along with Nicole Kidman.

Love & Death it’s not the only Candy Montgomery project currently in the works. Hulu is also working on a limited series titled Candy with Jessica Biel and Melanie Lynskey as Candy and Betty, respectively. Biel was called in to replace Elisabeth Moss, who left the project due to scheduling conflicts.

