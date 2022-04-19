Entertainment

‘Love, death & robots’, the series by David Fincher and Tim Miller, returns with new stories

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 14 1 minute read

If there is something that excites us, it is the announcements of new seasons of our favorite series, and without a doubt one that the audience has liked a lot, is «Love, death & robots».

And it is that the quality of stories, carefully supervised by directors David Fincher, creator of films such as “Fight Club” and Tim Miller, director of “Deadpool”, leave nothing to be desired.

“Love, death & robots” is like Black Mirror but with different animation techniques.

In the first volume, made up of 18 chapters, we saw stories ranging from three robots wandering through the post-apocalyptic world, to the story of a couple who finds the history of humanity in a refrigerator, and the epic story of Zima, an artist who reveals his final work to the world.

In the second season, made up of only 8 chapters, we find stories that range from a huge giant stranded on a coast, to an old woman and her pet being chased by killer robots.

So for this volume three we expect stories of the same narrative and visual quality.

The series premieres on May 20, 2022 through Netflix.

Download our App for free

Download on the App Store
Available on Google Play

Source link

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 14 1 minute read

Related Articles

Daughter of Camilo and Evaluna Montaner: Ricardo Montaner responds to criticism of his granddaughter Indigo | Famous

8 mins ago

Crazy gifts that celebrities have given their partners

10 mins ago

Majo Aguilar, why is he the black sheep of the Aguilar Dynasty | Celebs from Mexico | FAME

20 mins ago

Roar is the dark comedy with Nicole Kidman that you must see on Apple Tv +

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button