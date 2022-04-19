‘Love, death & robots’, the series by David Fincher and Tim Miller, returns with new stories

If there is something that excites us, it is the announcements of new seasons of our favorite series, and without a doubt one that the audience has liked a lot, is «Love, death & robots».

And it is that the quality of stories, carefully supervised by directors David Fincher, creator of films such as “Fight Club” and Tim Miller, director of “Deadpool”, leave nothing to be desired.

“Love, death & robots” is like Black Mirror but with different animation techniques.

In the first volume, made up of 18 chapters, we saw stories ranging from three robots wandering through the post-apocalyptic world, to the story of a couple who finds the history of humanity in a refrigerator, and the epic story of Zima, an artist who reveals his final work to the world.

In the second season, made up of only 8 chapters, we find stories that range from a huge giant stranded on a coast, to an old woman and her pet being chased by killer robots.

So for this volume three we expect stories of the same narrative and visual quality.

The series premieres on May 20, 2022 through Netflix.