‘Love, Death + Robots’ Volume 2 Recap — Inside the Shorts

In a cryptic, almost satirical teaser, Love, Death + Robots recently announced that Volume 3 is just around the corner. The anthology cycle is an imaginative showcase of different creators in the world of animation, presenting short films aimed at a mature audience. As the trailer foreshadows, the new volume is coming “extremely soon,” whatever that means. We can certainly look forward to more stylized storylines and hyperviolent content, but here’s a rundown of what the series is all about.

Love, Death + Robots does not have a clear narrative structure. Instead, his many short films stand alone, each telling a different story within the realm of science fiction and fantasy. The first season introduced viewers to werewolves in the military, farmers in mech suits, and real-life actors Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Topher Grace playing a married couple who find a universe growing in their old freezer. Volume 2 features more of the same wacky and gritty content.

Here’s a rundown of all the animated shorts in Love, Death + Robots Volume 2. ‘Automated Customer Service’ Source: Netflix

In the future, robots will take care of almost all the heavy lifting that humans can’t do. Unfortunately, an elderly woman comes face-to-face with two of the biggest threats in her life: a cleaning robot gone homicidal and having to call customer service about said bot.

‘Ice’Source: Netflix

On an icy planet far from Earth, two brothers try to survive their adolescence as they compete in races against genetically modified criminals and defy the harsh realities of their new society.

‘Pop Squad’Source: Netflix

In a world where people can trade their ability to have children for immortality and wealth, a cop is reminded of how horrible it is to be able to live forever and never change.

‘Snow in the desert’Source: Netflix

A criminal tries to evade intergalactic bounty hunters who are after the massive cash reward hanging over his head.

‘The tall grass’Source: Netflix

After a train stops in a field of tall grass, strange lights lure a passenger out of the vehicle. Beset by a faceless menace, he must find his way back to the train before it takes off without him and he is left at the mercy of the supernatural.

‘All Through the House’Source: Netflix

Featuring a monster that is equal parts Santa Claus and Krampus visiting children’s homes on Christmas Eve, this Christmas-themed short warns children about the dangers of being naughty. The moral of the story? You better be good, for God’s sake.

‘Life Hutch’Source: Netflix

Michael B. Jordan stars as a space pilot who must find a way to survive after crash-landing on a planet where an alien threat lurks.

‘The drowned giant’Source: Netflix

A small seaside town gets a new tourist attraction after the corpse of a giant washes up on shore.

Love, Death + Robots Volume 3 begins streaming May 20 on Netflix.

