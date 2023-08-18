love does not exist? These are the famous couples who recently parted ways

love does not exist? Despite lucid dream stories, The celebrity world has seen a series of shocking splits. Which raises questions.

The recent breakups of these famous couples remind us that even in the midst of fame and fortune, Relationships Face Unique Challenges, From Hollywood icons to music stars, These are the couples who decided to end their relationship.

britney spears and sam asghari

On August 16, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari They separated after 14 months of marriageSpecial media revealed tmz,

On Wednesday night, news broke that the “Toxic” singer has split with Sammy after the actor spoke to Sammy about her.There were rumors that he was unfaithful.

A source with “firsthand knowledge” of the alleged breakup told the outlet that Sam has moved out of the mansion he shared with Britney, adding: “It’s only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce.” The thing is.’

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied

On August 8, a rumor arose that Natalie Portman May have parted ways with choreographer Benjamin MillepiedAfter 11 years of marriage and considered one of the most stable couples in Hollywood.

National and international media confirm that the reason for the separation may have been the dancer’s infidelity with 25-year-old activist Camille Etienne, which occurred a few months earlier.

According to a close friend of the couple, the separation was confirmed by us weeklyand said that They tried to save their relationship without success.

Rosalia and Rav Alejandro

It was announced on 25 July Rosalia and Rav Alejandro end their three-year relationship Four months after announcing the relationship and your commitment.

The artists confirmed the breakup, but He denied that infidelity was the reason for the separation. As reported on social networks after the release of the news.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

The fallout of the union between singer Ariana Grande and real estate agent Dalton Gomez came to light on July 17, 2023, when various media reported their separation.

Despite this revelation, both the singer and her ex-partner have remained tight-lipped regarding public comments regarding the end of their relationship. However, observers have noticed The actress has also given up her engagement ring And has been seen participating in solo shows.

Two years ago, specifically in May 2021, the couple celebrated their wedding in an intimate ceremony held at Ariana Grande’s home.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

On July 18, Sofia Vergara and her husband Joe Manganiello divorced after seven years of marriage.

The “Modern Family” actress, 51, married Joe, 46, in November 2015 in a lavish Palm Beach ceremony in front of 400 guests. But the couple have made the “difficult” decision to separate.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people who love and care for each other, we ask that our privacy be respected at this time as we enter this new phase of our lives.”

Ricky Martin and Jawan Yosef

Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin and Syrian painter of Swedish nationality Jwan Yosef announced their divorce on July 6 after six years of marriage.

In a statement, Martin and Joseph said, “We have both decided to end our marriage with love, respect and honor for our four children and in remembrance of all we have experienced as a couple over these wonderful years.” has decided.”