Love does not go on vacation, a disturbing theory winds its way through the net

Watching sentimental comedies during the holidays is certainly a classic common pleasure and no matter how many times we may have already tasted movies like Love Actually (2003) or Love does not go on vacation (The Holiday, 2003), their vision always remains a pleasant light enjoyment. However, how Dana Schwartz rightly points out on The Entertainment Weekly, by dint of reviewing them a singular fact happens.

The journalist of the US magazine says that at the umpteenth vision of Love does not go on vacation from Nancy Meyers something with respect to the pact of credibility that the viewer always grants to the lightness of a romantic comedy of this type begins to waver.

“After seeing a movie so many times, even the most wanted suspension of disbelief begins to crumble. Dark and annoying questions begin to emerge through the film’s flawless white linen facade like weeds, ”writes Shwartz.

In Love does not go on vacation the two protagonists, Kate Winslet And Cameron Diaz, one lives in a comfortable cottage in Surrey and the other in a huge mansion in Los Angeles. Their lives, almost simultaneously, fall apart following the betrayal by their respective boyfriends. At this point, on the umpteenth viewing of the film, Shwartz has however noticed that, before the stories of the two women intersect with the mutual exchange of houses, something happens.

“After returning home from the office party, where her ex-lover announced her engagement to another woman, Kate Winslet’s Iris, desperate and discouraged, turns on the gas in her stove and puts out the flame. Breath deeply. After a few minutes, she comes to her senses (“What am I doing ?!”) and is pushed back into the real world with a ding from her computer that warns her that someone in the world wants to change home with her for a vacation. Coincidentally, on the other side of the Atlantic, Diaz’s character Amanda is also dealing with an unfaithful love interest: her boyfriend cheated on her with her secretary. While chasing him from his house, he stops with chest pains. “I can’t breathe,” he gasps.

The theory

Shwartz can’t help but come up with a theory: What would happen if these two women, thousands of miles apart and at different time zones, shed their mortal remains at the same time (Winslet’s suicide attempt occurred evening, Diaz’s terrible breakup apparently in the morning: considering one is in London and the other is in California, these could be simultaneous) and had their souls intertwined, presumably due to their complementary themes?

“When I present this theory – underlines Shwartz -, I want to be completely clear: I understand that this was in no way the film that Nancy Meyers thought she was making”.

But the theory is as disturbing as it is intriguing.

“Both Iris and Amanda have pending emotional issues to resolve, so fate has established that they have some time, a vacation if you will, to settle down before they can move on. For Iris, her emotional catharsis stems from forgetting the writer she is in love with. His love interest in Los Angeles, Miles of Jack Black, almost seems like a perfect artificial counterpart for uptight and humorless Jasper: he’s funny, spontaneous, shares his work with her without asking for feedback, and most importantly, when he’s given the choice between a brunette he’s been in a relationship with and Iris, choose Iris. Similarly, the character of Jude Law, Graham, is everything Amanda didn’t get from her cheating boyfriend from Los Angeles. He is so healthy that he has a cow in his yard. He’s a book publisher when Amanda had just complained that she wished she could read more. He is completely devoted to his daughters (while his ex went to bed with the young women). And he is so busy with Amanda that he is willing to tell her that he loves her and that he wants to be with her even though they live an ocean away. Break through his emotional wall “

Therefore Swartz, having seen and reviewed Love does not go on vacation countless times and having perceived the criticalities of a work to which considerable suspensions of judgment are granted for pure enjoyment, he concludes: