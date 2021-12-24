Love does not go on vacation as it ends and meaning

Love does not go on holiday aired on Christmas Eve on Rete 4 with a stellar cast has become a great classic of the Holidays. If you missed it, here’s how it ends and the meaning of the film

Love Doesn’t Go on Vacation is a film directed by Nancy Meyers and written with a single thread, to sew their roles on the four protagonists. In fact, the cast includes Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, Jack Black, who will discover their destinies crossed for the Christmas holidays. The plot is deceptively simple:

American producer Amanda Woods (Cameron Diaz) and British journalist Iris Simpkins (Kate Winslet) , both exasperated by their respective flop love stories, decide to exchange apartments over the internet without knowing each other.

Love does not go on vacation as it ends

Exchanging a house for the protagonists will be the right choice: Amanda will start a love story with her friend Iris’s brother, the handsome Jude Law, a widower with two girls. She will finally be able to cry again she hadn’t been able to since the separation of her parents when she was 9 years old. Tears flow when she leaves Jude to return to Los Angeles, so she realizes she loves him madly and the two get back together forever.

Same fate for Iris who manages to heal from the unrequited love for her colleague played by Rufus Sewell. The ex will no longer be able to exploit her at work, she rejects him because she gets engaged to Amanda’s friend, played by Eli Wallach, in turn betrayed by the spoiled actress who was with him for convenience. The couples will end up spending New Years together in England at Iris’s cottage.

Love does not go on vacation meaning of the film

When the first meeting between Iris and Miles takes place, the notes of “Nuovo Cinema Paradiso” composed by Ennio Morricone are heard from the car radio. A non-random choice, to transform Iris into a woman who is determined and ready to love is an elderly screenwriter who is a friend of the composer. The meaning of Love doesn’t go on vacation for Iris and Miles is announced by the soundtrack: if you don’t love yourself first, you can’t love others, imagined love, or worse addiction to someone, it’s a disease. . The meaning of love does not go on vacation for Amanda and Jude Law is different: true love comes only if you get involved without being afraid of suffering.

Love does not go on vacation cast

Love does not go on holiday broadcast on Rete 4 from 9.00 pm for Christmas Eve is a timeless classic of Mediaset Christmas TV programming. Suitable for audiences who appreciate romantic films, we remember the full cast.

The cast oflove doesn’t go on vacation it’s Hollywood: Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, Jack Black and Eli Wallach(who plays the elderly screenwriter), who are four main protagonists, the antagonists are instead Rufus Sewell (Kate Winslet’s ex) and Shannyn Sossamon (who plays the girlfriend who cheats on Jack Black).

