Love does not go on vacation / On Rete 4 the film with the splendid Kate Winslet

Love does not go on vacation, Network 4 film directed by Nancy Meyers

Love does not go on vacation is the movie that today, Friday 24 December 2021, at 21.20 will be broadcast by Network 4. The original title is The holiday. The film is from 2006, distributed by UIP and produced by Columbia Pictures Corporation, Columbia Pictures, Relativity Media, Universal Pictures. Directed by Nancy Meyers, in her 29-year career she has directed 10 films.

The main protagonist is Cameron Diaz, very young is chosen by Jim Carrey as a partner in the film The Mask, is consecrated with the funny film Tutti pazzi per Mary. In 2000 she played Natalie in Charlie’s Angels receiving a compensation of 12 million dollars. In Shrek and all sequels she is the original voice of Fiona. There is also in the cast Kate Winslet, Oscar in 2009 as best actress for The reader. The actress is known to the public for playing Rose in Titanic.

Love does not go on vacation, the plot of the film: she cannot forget her husband

Let’s take a closer look at the plot de Love does not go on vacation. Iris (Kate Winslet) can’t forget her husband, despite having given her the news of wanting to marry the woman with whom he cheated on her. Across the Atlantic, Amanda (Cameron Diaz) has found out that her boyfriend is having an affair with another woman. Distraught over what has happened to her, plans to leave Los Angeles, casually contacts Iris on the web, and they decide to swap homes for a short period of time. So from the exchange, Iris finds herself living in a luxurious mansion and Amanda in a mediocre house in Surrey.

The journalist becomes familiar with her neighbor the famous Hollywood screenwriter Arthur Abbot, with whom she establishes a pleasant friendship and makes her understand that she should not waste her time crying for a person who does not deserve it and advises her to watch some of her own. film where the protagonists are women of character.

The woman also knows Miles, a composer who is experiencing a moment of crisis with his girlfriend. Amanda not feeling well in Iris’s house decides to leave immediately and return to her villa, but she runs into the journalist’s brother and will end up staying. Meanwhile Jasper continues to haunt Iris by telling her he wants to return to live with her, but in reality he is using her again, this time she finds the strength to rebel. Amanda after several second thoughts chooses to stay with Graham.

