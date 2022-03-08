Love first! Couple of fighters from Ukraine decide to marry due to uncertainty of the conflict with Russia

A couple of Ukrainian fighters decided to get married on the defense line, after more than two decades together, because “no one knows what will happen tomorrow.”

The Associated Press agency published a video in which you can hear Lesia Ivashchenkothe bride, express that they made the decision because they don’t know if they will continue together forever.

“Who knows what will happen tomorrow? We decided that we should get married in front of the state, in front of God,” said Ivashchenko, who left his job to join the military groups fighting on the outskirts of Kiev and reunite with your loved one.

Together with their comrades in the ranks and before God, yesterday they said yes, I accept at an improvised altar in the line of defense.

In their military uniforms, girlfriend Also wearing a short veil and a bouquet of flowers, the couple walked hand in hand to the person who presided over the ceremony, while the rest of the military received them with flower petals.

It was not until then that he saw his partner, Valery Fylymonovfrom whom she had been separated since the beginning of the Russian invasion on February 24.

“Of course I’m happy, first because we are alive, because my husband is alive and is with me,” added the bride when she met her husband today. The couple think that their daughter, now an adult, is also happy that they have made the decision after 22 years together.