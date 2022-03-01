Love for pink! Machine Gun Kelly debuted his new look

UNITED STATES. – Machine Gun Kelly can’t seem to stay with one style for long. This time the singer decided to change his hair color, remember that he had recently gone from his natural blonde to a white tone. He now has his pink hair.

To show off his new hair, the artist even made up the outfit with matching accessories. Aside from getting a hot pink manicure, he certainly seems to be gearing up for the American spring. The fans of MGK They know you’re a big fan of the shade of pink, which is why your nail polish brand has several products in that shade.

Likewise, everything related to the promotion of his recent album “Tickets to My Downfall” was designed in pink. It is not known if the girlfriend of Machine Gun KellyMegan Fox, approve this new look of the artist. It is that the rocker may end up appearing at the altar with the same hair color, without a doubt it would be something quite different from the look that the bride and groom usually wear.

The singer seems to adore said color and has used it on several occasions

Taking the theme of the wedding, it was recently known that the actress has begun preparing for her wedding. It is likely that the same will take place in late 2022 or early 2023. The event is expected to be anything but traditional, remember that the couple loves to do things their way giving various things to talk about to all their followers.

the same Machine Gun Kelly He doesn’t know which place to choose for the party since there are not many that have the aesthetics he is looking for. They probably want a place with a gothic style very similar to how the rocker style has become. His fans can’t wait for the day to come.