Love in actors, from fiction to real life

It is not the first time that these actors fall in love with their leading partner. He fell in love with and married Cuban actress Isabella Castillo, after starring in one of the last seasons of The Lord of the Skies. Their romance even led to a wedding, which ended in divorce two years later.

In the case of Michelle, her Ecuadorian colleague Danilo Carrera had a relationship for several years, with whom she shared credits in the dramatic Daughters of the Moon and Wanting Everything. Likewise, although this was not fully confirmed by the protagonists of the romance, they assure that Renaud had a secret and very low-profile relationship with Juan Pablo Minor, his partner in the soap opera Passion and power.

Now, with the confirmation of his infatuation with Novoa, Renaud seems to ratify a pattern to try to find love. And as they say, third time’s the charm.

Angelique Boyer and Sebastián Rulli are perhaps the best example, since together they have starred in three soap operas, and sharing so much time together surely contributed to Cupid’s crush. They are currently one of the most romantic couples in the show and every so often they shout their love from the rooftops.

They worked together on Teresa in 2010, but at that time the actress ended up falling in love not with the protagonist but with the producer of the telenovela, “El Güero” Castro. In 2013 the couple returned to work on the set of What life stole from me in which they would end up crushed by love. In 2016 they starred in their third telenovela together: Three Times Ana, and they are more in love than ever.

Eduardo Santamarina met three of his official partners while working in the film studios. He first married Itatí Cantoral whom he met on the telenovela Salud, Dinero y Amor. And a few months after divorcing he fell in love with Susana González when they starred in Velo de Novia, finally he also left her because he met another actress with whom he had an affair. soap opera. This is Mayrín Villanueva whom he met in the novel I am Juan Querendón. Love crossed the cameras, but at that time the actress was married to Jorge Poza. Finally, the love for Santamarina was so great that the actress ended her marriage and she joined the “querendón”, with whom she has formed a beautiful family.

For his part, Jorge Poza, Mayrín Villanueva’s ex, fell in love with Zuria Vega, whom he met on the set of the telenovela Alma de Hierro. After three years of romance, the couple ended their relationship and Zuria has a daughter with her husband, fellow actor Alberto Guerra.

Gaby Espino and Jencarlos Canela starred in their off-screen love story. They met during the recording of the telenovela More knows the devil in 2009, they lived a torrid romance and became the parents of a child. But to everyone’s surprise, in 2014 they announced their separation.

Bibi Gaytán and Eduardo Capetillo form one of the most stable couples in the show. They were members of the musical group Timbiriche and in 1992 they recorded the youth telenovela Baila Conmigo, since then they have been inseparable. They got married in 1994, have five children and form one of the most stable and beloved couples in show business.

There are cases like that of Julián Gil and Marjorie de Sousa that unfortunately did not have a happy ending. This couple lived an intense romance in 2010 that lasted about a year.

In this 2016 they met again during the recordings of the telenovela Sueño de Amor and it seems that it was on the set where the fire of passion was rekindled. That same year they officially announced their engagement but they never got married and the couple is now involved in a strong legal dispute over the custody and support of their son Matías Gregorio.

But there are others like that of Elizabeth Álvarez and Jorge Salinas who starred in a soap opera love affair with a wedding and babies included. They fell in love during the recording of the soap opera Fuego en la sangre, and in this love story there was a wedding and they are the parents of twins.

Although they are no longer a couple, Mexican actors Mauricio Ochmann and Aislinn Derbez got married and had a daughter together. This love story began on the set not of a soap opera but of a movie. Both actors met when they filmed A la Mala, the spark of love was lit, they got engaged and celebrated an original wedding in a hostel.

Ana Brenda Contreras and Iván Sánchez surprised by their chemistry and romance. They met during the filming of the telenovela Lo Inperdonable. Due to their chemistry on the screen, rumors began about a possible romance until a magazine caught them on vacation “with their hands in the dough”, and everything came to light. The Spanish actor divorced his wife and confirmed his relationship with the Mexican actress, from whom he separated after a passionate and controversial romance.

Others like the Spanish actor Mario Casas has conquered several actresses who shared leading roles with him in a project. María Valverde or Berta Vázquez are two of them. With the beautiful actresses he had an affair after agreeing on a shoot. The same thing that has happened to the actor with his last partner, Déborah François, whom he met in The practitioner.

Popular Hollywood Couples

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem

They were a couple in the fiction “Jamon, Jamon”, chemistry and love touched their hearts, so they both had a son. They are known as one of the most stable couples in the middle of the show.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. “Mr. and Mrs. Smith» was the tape in which they shared roles and the one that began one of the loves most commented on by all gossip magazines.

Zack Efron and Vanessa Hudgens.

This popular couple met on the set of “High Scholl Musical” where they shared starring roles. His love story crossed the big screen and stole several sighs among his fans. Today, unfortunately, they have been separated for almost two years.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson

Love arose in the middle of the recordings of the Twilight saga. Since then, the young couple has been identified as one of the most mediatic in the field of Hollywood.

Rachel Wesiz and Daniel Craig

Although the actors already knew each other, the filming of Behind the Walls in 2010 brought them together. Shortly after, Rachel separated from Darren Aronofsky and Craig broke up with his fiancée. Shortly after they said yes I do at a secret wedding. In 2018 they had a daughter.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck

Theirs started in Daredevil and they were together for 13 years and had three children. Apparently, some bad habits on the part of the actor caused the relationship to end.

Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone

The couple had a four-year relationship after meeting on The Amazing Spiderman. Although at first it was just friendship, shortly after filming they both broke up with their partners and started dating. They were one of the most beautiful couples in the film world, but they decided to break their relationship for good.

Another couple that emerged from the movies of the popular character was the one made up of the actors Zendaya and Tom Holland, who quickly became one of the most loved couples in the world of entertainment, after their relationship that was born on the set of recordings of the Spider-Man movies.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher or Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are also part of this list.