Love in space? US and Russia ‘quarrel’ over a hole in the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft made from the inside: the story

The spacecraft has a hole in the housing module. Could it be the fault of the American astronaut disappointed by a love relationship that ended badly? It sounds like the famous nursery rhyme that was sung as children with “the boss’s car that has a hole in the rubber“. Instead it is an international case of accusations and counter-accusations of considerable political gravity. At the center of the controversy it is involving the Russian space agency Roscosmos and the NASA there is a hole. And you don’t need to be too mischievous because the photos of the spaceship’s housing module Soyouz MS-09, launched into space in 2018, with three astronauts on board, a Russian, a German and an American, speak for themselves. A rounded opening of a few millimeters is present in a corner of the white internal structure of the spacecraft. And such a hole, which could have risked the lives of the three astronauts, and the failure of the Russian space mission, does not seem to have happened by chance but caused by a human gesture. But let’s go in order. The Soyouz MS-09 is launched into orbit on June 6, 2018 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan but leased from Russia. On board are the Russian commander Sergey Prokopyev on the first mission, the German flight engineer on the second mission Alexander Gest and the US flight engineer Serena Auñón-Chancellor also at the first mission. On August 29, after just over two months in orbit, ground-based computers detect a small air leak on board. A trivial thing that could become a tragedy in a few moments. But this does not happen, indeed someone inside the spacecraft immediately tries to patch up the hole. Yes just like this, a patch with bare hands as is done on earth. No Patafix for Soyouz, but a few grams of epoxy resin. On 20 December 2021, after six months of mission, the MS-09 lands as planned in the Kazakh steppe. All finished? Not at all! Not even for an idea. The Russian state space agency immediately cries out for sabotage. The objective proof is irrefutable: the hole was caused by the inside of the spacecraft, therefore by someone on board. In the sights of the Russian bureaucrats, the Auñón-Chancellor. At first, even the news agency writes Tax, the US astronaut is alleged to have had a nervous breakdown and out of spite he damaged the spacecraft to be able to return immediately to earth. Some sources, never confirmed, even speak of an instantaneous venous thrombosis suffered by the American girl. Then a few weeks ago, after months of accusations and counter-accusations between Roscosmos and Nasa, here is the other important Russian news agency, the RIA Novosti, to dramatically increase the dose: “Auñón-Chancellor may have practiced the hole” due to the stress after a failed romantic relationship with another crew member ”. Open heaven, indeed open cosmos. From the headquarters of NASA this time they are not there and speak of “false attacks and without credibility”. From Houston, moreover, they explain that from the videos in their possession about life on board the Soyouz, the Aunon-Chancellor it never even passed close to the offending forum. In short, the USA and Russia, now paired in space missions for at least three decades, are back at loggerheads as in the days of the Cold War. To put an end to it, the head of the Russian space missions, Dmitry Rogozin and the NASA administrator, Bill Nelson, should think about it. The meeting between the two is scheduled for early 2022. Meanwhile, the mystery of the patched hole continues.