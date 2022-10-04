Love is in pre-2022: what next for Sébastien, Perrine and Léa after the huge clash? It looks “bodied”! (spoiler)

This Monday, October 3, 2022, we witnessed the biggest clash of Love is in the meadow 2022. Since they arrived in Corsica to win the hearts of Sebastian, Perrine and Leah do not get along. La Ch’ti was even heavily criticized on twitter because of her attitude with her rival. While the Corsican farmer takes his two suitors to a restaurant by the sea, Léa decides to take the wheel and receives a remark from Perrine that does not please her at all. She therefore decides to let Sébastien drive and will sulk in the back.

“Take the car and get rid of it“

Arrived at the restaurant, she asks to go and discuss 5 minutes in private with the chosen one of her heart. But these 5 minutes turn into an hour and Perrine loses her patience. She goes out to find them and swings: “I’ve been waiting for an hour! Can you come back? We’re going to discuss between adults, it’s really drunk there…“

A call to order that does not please Sébastien at all. “You see, when you talk to me in a tone like that, it annoys me! Léa asks for more attention than you, she says to me: ‘I need to talk.’ You can’t be jealous of that… I promise you, the outing you gave me, there, I want to say to you: ‘Take the car and get the hell out of it’“, gets carried away the pig breeder, who passes for a cad, while his suitor ends up in tears.

“It’s going to be tough again!“

The next day, the Corsican makes the decision to divide his days in two and to spend his time only face to face with the two women. He begins by spending the morning with Perrine in the market. Everything is going perfectly with the former candidate of The Voice Belgium and tensions seem to have eased, but it won’t last!

Indeed, at the end of the episode which will be broadcast on M6 on Monday, October 10 and already available on Salto, we see that it’s the return of grimace soup in Corsica! The atmosphere between the two contenders will always be as tense. “I’m not here for her so I don’t care, clearly“, gets annoyed Perrine, while Sébastien remarks: “it’s going to be tough again!“

It’s time for the farmer to make his choice, if he wants the atmosphere to relax a bit… On Facebook, Perrine has already spoiled the adventure and suggests that she is single. We therefore imagine that she was not ultimately chosen by Sébastien…