Love is in the air December 20-24, previews, plot, cast, final, shot a

All the previews of the series broadcast on Canale 5 in the afternoon day time, day by day.

New programming week for Love is in the air with bets from 20-24 December 2021. Here are all the previews of the soap broadcast on Channel 5 in the afternoon day time.

Love is in the air 20-24 December 2021

Serkan, even if he has no right, he argues with And from because of his jealousy, but when he goes to apologize, he finds proof that And from he has never forgotten it: the pick of his guitar, accidentally dropped to the girl.

Episode plot 21 December

After discovering that And from never forgot it, Serkan has an argument with the baby Kiraz, from which some characteristics of the little one that are familiar to him emerge. Also Seyfi And Aydan they begin to have some suspicions that Kiraz may be the daughter of And from And Serkan and not of Apple tree And Burak. Engin And Piril they decide to bring Can to find Kiraz to Sile. Engin however he cannot understand why Piril may know so thoroughly Kiraz. Ayfer And Aydan, each in its own way, they try to keep away Serkan And And from, resorting to one a Burak and the other to Mrs. Deniz.

Love is in the air December 22nd

The power of love finally takes over, and And from And Serkan they indulge in a passionate kiss. And from returns the passionate kiss of Serkan, however, making it clear that she is the one making the decisions and that she does not intend to get back together with him, since her only true love is work. Serkan decides to prove a And from to be changed and to prioritize her and not her job anymore, and so she takes a day off and lets that Engin take care of everything.

Plot episode December 23

And from is upset that Serkan has changed to the point of prioritizing her by putting his work aside, and he can’t get over it, especially as he sees her plan to spend more time with him fading to see if he’s ready to learn the truth about Kiraz. The day off Serkan terminates due to some problems with the project in Qatar. And from has an unexpected event and decides to go to the office with Serkan to finish the drawings of the project for the Italians. Meanwhile, Aydan And Seyfi they suspect that Kiraz is the daughter of And from and they decide to go back to the hotel to investigate.

Love is in the air episode plot 24 December

Once a Sile, Aydan asks to Pina rummaging in the bag of And from and to photograph the identity document of Kiraz. Pina is caught in the act by Kerem, but she lies to him by telling him that she only went there to see him. From the date of birth of Kiraz, Aydan he understands that the girl is his granddaughter. Engin come up with a plan with Erdem to prove that Kiraz is the daughter of Serkan. And from decides to bring Kiraz with him in Istanbul, during a business meeting with Serkan, hoping the two can bond. Serkan however he shows himself cold with the little girl e And from loses all hope. While in, Aydan devises with Seyfi a plan similar to that of Engin.