Love is in the air, Kerem Bürsin supports the HeForShe campaign (Video)

Also Kerem Bürsin joined Matt Damon, Tom Hiddleston, Barack Obama and other well-known men to support the initiative initiated by A Women (the United Nations Unit for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women). The popular performer of Serkan Bolat, along with other famous faces in Turkey, took part in the campaign HeForShe. To attract attention and advance the cause, an advertising video was made in which the protagonist of Love is in the air.

Love is in the air actor Kerem Bürsin in the HeForShe campaign: the video

In the advertising video Kerem Bürsin and other Turkish artists ask both men and women of all ages to be in favor ofgender equality so that a fairer society. There HeForShe campaign aims to involve men in a battle initially waged by women, to make them understand the importance they have and the contribution they make “to the economy, sport, science, art and politics”. In the film, the actor, together with men and women, underlines how important the initiative is to achieve equality, to change “perspective” and understand that “a society without women is a society without a future”.

Kerem Bürsin’s social commitment to women

In the last few hours, through his Instagram stories, Kerem Bürsin confirmed once again that he always is active in social commitment, so that a society can be created in your country and in the world where equal rights and dignity are guaranteed. Wishing the campaign, which turns seven, the well-known Turkish interpreter stressed how important it is not to forget to support the initiative promoted by the United Nations and carried out both in Turkey since 2015 and in many other countries around the world.

What is the HeForShe campaign and Emma Watson’s contribution

As part of the HeForShe campaign, also made in Turkey and supported by Kerem Bürsin, men of all ages are called to play an important role in the fight against inequalities and in the defense of gender equality. The initiative aims to make it clear that gender equality is an issue that affects not only women, but the whole of society.

Equal rights, in fact, guarantee prosperity and development. The promoter of the awareness campaign, the “United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women“, was born in 2010 and became operational the following year. Over the years it has benefited from the contribution of famous activists such as Emma Watson. In 2014 the British actress was nominated “goodwill ambassador“and gave a speech at the United Nations on the occasion of the launch of the HeForShe campaign.

