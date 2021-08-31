love is increasingly social

Inseparable. Social media also say – and show it. It seems not even a minute has passed since Tina Kunakey And Vincent Cassel they understood that they love each other. Because their respective Instagram profiles are flooded with soulful photographs. They are 24 and 54, respectively, but may be 15. They love each other like the first day.

The dedication of love by Tina Kunakey

Just look at the latest pictures posted. Those with which the model celebrated 3 years of marriage. “In your arms, my favorite place. Happy anniversary blue, I love you forever », she wrote halfway between English and French. To explain the roundup of photos you see above. After the young woman tenderly embraces the famous actor, everywhere.

Vincent Cassel’s new TV series

Considering that the two were apart that day. Vincent Cassel, in fact, is in England shooting a new series For Apple TV. It will be called Liason. And the protagonist, with him, is the actress Eva Green. There is still little information available on this new project by the French star. Apparently it will be a contemporary thriller, conceived by writer Virginie Brac, according to Variety.

The wedding of Tina Kunakey and Vincent Cassel

Tina Kunakey and Vincent Cassel, who has been together since 2015, got married on August 24, 2018 in Bidart, not far from Biarritz. The place where Tina grew up and where they met. We told you the details of that wedding here …

The birth of the daughter Amazonie

The greatest joy for the couple, however, came the following year. Also via social media they announced they were expecting a baby girl. And April 19, 2019 has arrived Amazonie. Said, according to what his uncle revealed, Zozo. This is Vincent’s third daughter. That during the marriage with Monica Bellucci (finished in 2013) had become dad of Deva (who is already a diva …) in 2004 and Leonie In 2010.

