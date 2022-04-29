Love is … show in support of Lilt in Naples: the champions of fashion, cinema and medicine have been awarded

Great success for the 11th edition of “Love is ….” the Charity Event in favor of the Lega Tumori Napoli by Maridi Communication, this year aimed at supporting the “Shatsu: psycho-physical support and recovery of the cancer patient” project. To open the evening, held at Villa Mazzarella, in Posillipo, conducted by the journalist Maridì Vicedomini, the Fashion Show by Jamal Taslaq, Palestinian designer, acclaimed protagonist of the Haute Couture catwalks in the world, awarded by the President Lilt Napoli, Adolfo Gallipoli d ‘ Errico with the following motivation: “To Jamal Taslaq, the stylist who comes from the land of Christ, Ambassador of Fashion interpreted as a symbol of peace in the world”. Following the highly applauded trunk show of “Fatale” the new fashion brand of Francesca Lenta, passionate about fashion since she was a child, who as a creative and rampant entrepreneur, decided to experiment with this new work mission in a complex period, such as that of post pandemic, immediately obtaining applause and approval from the large number of guests attending the event. To close the “fashion picture”, a capsule from the Fall Winter 2022/23 collection by “Umberto Antonelli Pellicceria” with a riot of colorful precious garments in homage to the upcoming summer. Ample space also at Showbiz with special guests awarded by Professor Gallipoli for their talent and commitment in the social field, such as Antonella Morea, one of the interpreters of the film “E ‘was the hand of God” by Paolo Sorrentino, new Artistic Director of “Positano Teatro Festival “scheduled in Positano at the end of July Giovanni Esposito, well-known face of the Italian comedy, recently brilliant protagonist of the film” Welcome to the Esposito house “by Gianluca Ansanelli, the singer actress Anna Capasso, engaged in the release of the new single for the new summer Hit 2022 which has masterfully interpreted a famous piece from the classic Neapolitan repertoire entitled “Io ti vurria vasà”. Of note for the show, also the testimony of Massimiliano Triassi, owner of Max Adv Production, who briefly illustrated the next audiovisual projects, including an original version of the traditional tale of Pinocchio “, entitled” Pinocchiocchio “, a series TV of 10 episodes divided into a Neapolitan fairy tale with an unusual protagonist, a terracotta puppet, made by the master craftsmen of San Gregorio Armeno. Not only entertainment, declined in its most fascinating segments, but also authoritative exponents of Health & Wellness, all awarded by Professor Gallipoli d’Errico, by Maria Luisa Conza biologist, pharmacist, nutritionist, scientific director of Antur, a start-up that deals with well-being at 360 degrees, producing a line of natural food supplements and “packaging” in full Wellness Projects, aimed at companies that are oriented towards improving the health and well-being of their employees, receiving ad hoc benefits from the State through tax credit system, to Domenico Monda, a well-known dentist, particularly sensitive to respect for hygiene and safety in the exercise of his profession according to the regulatory dictates of the WHO, also well known in the entertainment world and not a definite case ” The magician of the aesthetics of the smile “. Great attention in the medical-scientific field also for “Lemonade. Care ”, a telemedicine project founded by Samir Mastaki, also awarded by Gallipoli, an international entrepreneur specialized in the technology sector and in private equity, developed in collaboration with the State Hospital of the Republic of San Marino; in the circumstance and in line with the concept of “post pandemic rebirth”, Mr. Mastaki presented the “Baby Well” project, in the final phase of certification by the Italian Ministry of Health, aimed at the topic of pregnancy, which consists in providing an extraordinary remote “control and consultation” system for expectant mothers and the attending gynecologist, optimizing the useful time of both. Finally, on the subject of healthy nutrition functional to the pursuit of the individual’s state of well-being, the participation in the event of two high-profile brands should be noted for “FOOD”: “Dolce e Caffè” by Aniello Esposito who proposed a festival of delicacies according to the ancient tradition of Campania pastry and “La Botteghella” by Vincenzo Tammaro with its truffle dairy products.