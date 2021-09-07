Love letter to Los Angeles. Billie Eilish live on Disney + Review

– Advertisement –

Happier Than Ever: Love letter to Los Angeles, debuted on September 3 on Disney + staging a film in which the absolute protagonist is the voice of Billie Eilish who, with bitter sweetness, creates her unmistakable music.

The concert film is performed in the legendary Hollywood Bowl theater – directed by Robert Rodriguez and Oscar winner Patrick Osborne – where a dedication in music that Billie Eilish makes to her hometown of Los Angeles takes shape. The outskirts of the city of angels was her cradle, the place in the world that raised her and accompanied her in her life before fame and that she herself admits she has always taken for granted, while today she decides to dedicate her voice to her. soul, who gratefully confesses: “I owe it all to Los Angeles”.

Happier Than Ever is a slow and tangled journey in the mind of a nineteen year old who in a short time has made a leap from zero to a hundred, finding herself having to face problems greater than her who, like a Goddess, sings in her lyrics, making them a little ‘ours too: this is its magic, exhibiting an intimacy that forces everyone to listen to it and recognize parts of themselves. To do this, she sings alone on a stage overlooking an empty audience and lets her animated figure move for her, silently, in the city of Los Angeles, dragging us into a fairytale atmosphere.

Loading... Advertisements

The problems he talks about are not those of celebrity, but of Billie as a person: starting from the paparazzi that make it impossible for her to live a love story like any other girl of her age impatient to fall in love, up to the daily reality of many. celebrities who are often divided between stalkers, insults, judgments and a hyper-visibility that leaves no room for weakness.

Each topic, in Happier Than Ever, finds its dimension thanks to the music, the indefinite atmospheres and the slow sounds that accompany each song, as slow and delicate is the way in which Billie Eilish allows us to enter her enigmatic and fascinating mind.

Once again, with her latest album, Billie Eilish proved to be a great little woman with the courage to get naked in front of an international success and to overturn the music market, giving us a music far from frivolity and superficiality. Looking at Happier Than Ever: Love Letter to Los Angeles, at times, you feel too much in front of that girl who, like a prayer, sings a record whose authenticity you can touch in a theater without an audience.

– Advertisement –