Love Letter to Los Angeles’: Revenews

The Billie Eilish concert will arrive on Disney + on September 3 ‘Happier Than Ever: Love Letter to Los Angeles’. Here is the trailer.

Disney has released the official trailer for the concert Happier Than Ever: Love Letter to Los Angeles from Billie Eilish, world premiere on Disney + from Friday 3 September.

Directed by Robert Rodriguez and the Oscar winner Patrick Osborne, the special will also include some animated elements. Viewers will witness a dreamlike journey through Billie’s hometown of Los Angeles and its most iconic settings. Happier Than Ever: Love Letter to Los Angeles sees the participation of Finneas, of the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, led by the musical and artistic director Gustavo Dudamel, and the world famous Brazilian guitarist, Romero Lubambo, with orchestral arrangements by David Campbell. Happier Than Ever: Love Letter to Los Angeles was produced by Interscope Films and Darkroom Productions. The production is in association with Nexus Studios and Aron Levine Productions. Kerry Asmussen is the live concert director and Pablo Berron is the director of photography.

Writer and director Robert Rodriguez directed the action films Desperado And From dusk to dawn. Among his other cinematographic works there are Sin City, Alita – Angel of battle, We Can Be Heroes and movies Spy Kids.

Patrick Osborne is an American animator, screenwriter and director. In 2014 he won the Academy for Best Animated Short Film for Feast, which marked his directorial debut, followed by the groundbreaking short in VR, Pearl, Emmy winner and Oscar nominated in 2017. He served as the director of animation for the ABC comedy series, Imaginary Mary. Previously, Osborne was an animator for films such as Wreck-It Ralph And Bolt – A four-legged hero by Walt Disney Animation Studios.


