Love letter to Tananai and to the men who know how to laugh at themselves

It is often said that to win a woman’s heart it is necessary to make her laugh. Nothing more true, at least according to some very famous Hollywood couples. The last in chronological order is the one formed by Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidsonone of the faces of the program Saturday Night Live where the most famous faces of the world show business – recently the Maneskins were among the guests – get involved in funny curtains and gags together with the comedians of the program. And it was during the episode in which she was a guest that the love at first sight between Kardashian and Davidson, which in the past was also linked to Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale and the super model Kaia Gerber.

They found love on Saturday Night Live too Scarlett Johansson and Academy Award winner Emma Stone. Johansson met her third husband there Colin Jost: Harvard graduate, former author for Jimmy Fallon, Jost is one of the program’s most loved faces and names; Emma Stone also met her future husband behind the scenes of the SNL where she met Dave Mc Caryone of the directors of the program.

You don’t need to go overseas to understand that more and more women – and why not, more and more men – are looking for a partner who knows how to make people laugh but above all knows how to laugh at himself. A recent and all-Italian example is Tananai, last classified at the Sanremo Festival.

Tananai is the stage name of Alberto Cotta Ramusino, born in 1995, a rising singer who awaited his consecration on the stage of the Ariston. Too bad that his first performance was a disaster and on social media and in particular on Twitter he was not spared very negative comments. Tananai could have ended up in oblivion but that very evening, back at the hotel, he started a live broadcast in which he laughed at his performance along with his followers: “I thought I had a crack, I’m going home: shit!”. The video quickly went viral and the attention of many people – probably the same ones who had welcomed his performance with a shrug – focused on him. All these attentions, however, did not help him climb the rankings but on the evening of the final Tananai recovered while celebrating the last place together with his staff, definitively conquering millions of Italians and Italians. In a few days his song climbs the positions of Spotify, the requests to be hosted on television multiply and its success seems unstoppable, so much so that in a few hours the dates of his concerts are sold out and Tananai is forced to move them to locations with a larger capacity. Many and many – success, from this point of view, knows no gender – say that Tananai is the boyfriend that each and everyone would like because he is a person who brings joy and above all who knows how to laugh at himself, who is not afraid. to take themselves little seriously and know how to face their limits with a smile.

The press conference in which Last attacked the journalists present in Sanremo after his second place behind Mahmood, but we are talking about 2019. Only three years ago, the Roman singer after not congratulating the winner live, decided not to pose with him and The flight – third place in that edition – for the traditional cover of Tv Sorrisi e Canzoni. Yet in three years a new wave of young artists seems to have totally changed the way they present themselves to the public, experience the stage and face criticism. Above all it seems that more and more young men are interested in ride the wave of the fight against toxic stereotypes that surround the male universe: when we talk about stereotypes we almost always refer to women or minorities – foreign people, people with disabilities, LGBT + – but men are also victims of them, just think of how many times they are told not to cry, not to be weak, to react with anger at the criticisms to always prove themselves stronger than their detractors.

In recent years, many men, regardless of sexual orientation, decide to show their frailties and find in this a sense of absolute liberation. Some say that behind this type of behavior there is a precise marketing strategy, but whatever the intent – selling records, gaining followers, attracting sponsors – it is interesting to note that today an artist who wants to break into the public has the opportunity to do so through the fight against macho and macho stereotypes, an unthinkable fact only a few years ago.

Just as women are struggling to break down those stereotypes that still deny them positions of power and the right to self-determination, too many men are trying to live their most fragile, frivolous side more serenely, more historically “feminine. Suffice it to say that on the Sanremo stage for the first time this year the flowers were also given to men and that the artists showed off decidedly unusual looks, at least for the general public: many have chosen pink, we have seen lace and lace. on men, some wore skirts and garments with floral motifs. Among these, also openly heterosexual singers just like Tananai, who for the evening of the covers chose to pay homage to Raffaella Carrà “For his example of freedom and inclusiveness”.

Whether you want to conquer a Hollywood star, make a splash on social media or if you simply want to feel good about yourself, the advice is to start throwing away all toxic constraints and harmful stereotypes because the cages that imprison us in something that does not resemble us do not they only harm us, but they hurt the people who are next to us or who we would like to be next to us. Better to take yourself a little seriously and have a laugh or, to put it in a sentence, in a world full of Nino Sarratore choose to be a Tananai.