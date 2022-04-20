“Love Lies Bleeding” is the title of Kristen Stewart’s next romantic thriller

Last fall, Kristen Stewart gave one of her best performances as the late Princess Diana in Spencer, Pablo Larraín’s wonderfully somber and esoteric character study. Continuing the Twilight star’s tradition of challenging herself by allowing herself to play quiet, reticent women struggling to fit into ordinary society, often due to internal or external pressures (or both), Stewart shines brightly as an actress. top notch interpreter of both.

That tradition will surely continue with her latest starring role in Love Lies Bleeding, an A24-produced romantic thriller co-written and directed by Rose Glass, who made her directorial debut with last year’s unfairly overlooked horror flick Saint Maud. The latter was based on another disturbing character study that revolves around a young woman increasingly exhausted by her own inner anguish, so it makes perfect sense that Stewart would want to work under Glass’s vision. Hopefully, this new project should be another great collaboration between the distinguished star and a notable up-and-coming filmmaker.

While details about what the project will entail remain limited, we do know that Love Lies Bleeding follows a “romance fueled by ego, desire, and the American dream.” We also know that Glass co-wrote the film with Weronika Tofilska, who directed episodes of Netflix’s The Irregulars and Amazon Prime’s Hanna. Glass is set to direct the season 3 premiere of HBO’s His Dark Materials. Although Love Lies Bleeding is billed as a thriller and not a horror, it’s easy to assume that horror elements will influence the plot, based on the work of both filmmakers.

Though its release was marred by covid-19-related delays, Saint Maud has garnered interest and praise from horror fans and critical circles. Specifically, Glass received the Douglas Hickox Award for Best Newcomer Director at the British Independent Film Awards. In addition, the director won British/Irish Film of the Year and British/Irish Breakthrough Filmmaker of the Year at the London Film Critics Circle Awards.

Saint Maud is expected to finally get her well-deserved recognition when Love Lies Bleeding hits theaters later this year or sometime in 2023. While this film is the first project Stewart has been attached to since receiving her first nomination to the Oscar earlier this year, it will not be a follow-up, as she will be seen in Crimes of the Future, David Cronenberg’s latest film, which will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. @worldwide