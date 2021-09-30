News

Love Life 2: the trailer for the anthology series of HBO Max

On October 28, Love Life 2 will arrive on the screens of HBO Max and the trailer offers new treats on the story at the center of the episodes.

The video shows the protagonist Marcus who has just returned from a divorce and finds himself caught up again with the search for love, dating and dating, as well as having an identity crisis caused by the changes in his life.

The second season of Love Life will consist of ten episodes and stars actor William Jackson Harper in the role of Marcus Watkins who, after the end of his marriage, tries to rebuild his life hoping to find a love that will last over time. .

Also in the cast are Jessica Williams, Punkie Johnson, Chris “Comedian CP” Powell, Arian Moayed, Leslie Bibb, and John Earl Jelks. The narrating voice will instead be that of actor Keith David. In the episodes, as the trailer reveals, Anna Kendrick, star of the previous episodes, will also appear.

The second season has creator Sam Boyd as showrunner, who will collaborate with Bridget Bedard and Rachelle Williams. Paul Feig will also be on the production team.


