News

Love Life 2 with William Jackson Harper on TIMvision

Photo of James Reno James Reno8 hours ago
0 36 1 minute read

On TimVision the second season of Love Life, the anthological comedy series that revolves, in every season, around a new protagonist, narrating his sentimental journey: from the first flirtation to the meeting with the person with whom to spend his life. The first two episodes are available from January 13, the remaining eight will be available weekly, two every Thursday.

The ten episodes of this second season feature Marcus Watkins, played by William Jackson Harper, former star of the comedy series ‘The Good Place’ available on TimVision. Marcus is dissatisfied with his love life despite having a stable marriage relationship. After years of marriage, she realizes that she is looking for the passion that her relationship lacks; he wants to understand himself and by analyzing his experience and challenges as an African American man, he is looking for true love.

Launched on HBO Max in the United States, ‘Love Life’ is a romantic comedy that tells – against the backdrop of a magnetic New York – the lightness, irony and disappointment typical of the search for love. The first season of Love Life tells the story of the young Darby Carter, played by Anna Kendrick, is available in boxset on TimVision.

The series is produced by Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment, with Anna Kendrick, Paul Feig, Jessie Henderson, Sam Boyd, Bridget Bedard and Dan Magnante serving as executive producers.

Trailer Love Life S2 on TIMvision

Photo of James Reno James Reno8 hours ago
0 36 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

the new year begins with joy

2 weeks ago

Learn all about Jack John Christopher, son of Johny Depp

November 26, 2021

Hairstyles trends for winter 2022, Ariana Grande’s baby braids

November 24, 2021

all the nominations between cinema and TV series

December 14, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button