Love Life: all about the tv series coming out in Italy

An anthological series on the search for love, a chronicle of feelings from the first crush to the last lived story. Love Life is Sam Boyd’s rom-com broadcast in the United States on HBO Max, in the United Kingdom on the BBC and among the complete series on the renewed catalog of TIMVision for Italy. The launch comes a few weeks after the US debut of the second season, completely renewed in the cast and due out on October 26th. But what exactly is it about Love Life?

Love Life, TV series debuts in Italy on TimVision

In each season, the series tells the vicissitudes of a group of characters, struggling with sentimental turmoil and heart problems. Accompanied by the narrative voice of Lesley Manville, the first season – consisting of 10 episodes of 35 minutes – focuses on Darby (Anna Kendrick), a young single from New York who in the first episode, at a karaoke bar, meets Augie (Jin Ha) and starts a story with him.





Episode after episode, year after year, Love Life retraces the past relationships And present of Darby and her ties with the people who gravitate around her: friends and roommates Sara (Zoë Chao) and Mallory (Sasha Compère), Sara Jim’s boyfriend (Peter Vack), her mother Claudia (Hope Davis), the various men with whom he has more or less lasting flirtations. Among the guest stars of the first season stand out Scoot McNairy, Nick Thune, James LeGros, Siobhan Fallon Hogan, John Gallagher Jr. and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

In second season, premiered on October 26, there is a new protagonist: Marcus Watkins takes over from Anna Kendrick in the role of Harper, a man forced to rebuild his life after his marriage unexpectedly fell apart.

Love Life: second season from 26 October with a new cast

During the preview at Tribeca Fall, co-showrunner and executive producer Bridget Bedard explained to the Hollywood Reporter that “there are some really nice surprises” in the Season 2, What will be “fun And moving“.

Among the executive producers of the series figure Paul Feig, the box office blockbuster comedy director like The bride’s friends, Criminal bodies And Spy. Feig describes Love Life as a “emotional procedural“because viewers will follow Marcus’ story like a yellow plot.” The whole season is all about who ends up with whom: you think you know, cheer on who you want to see together, and then you’ll be surprised, “says the producer .

In the cast, alongside Watkins, are Jessica Williams, Punkie Johnson, Ego Nwodim, Chris “Comedian CP” Powell, Janet Hubert, John Earl Jelks and Arian Moayed. This time the narrator is by Keith David.

