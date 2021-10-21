Love Life: How season 1 will tie in with season 2

Despitewill change protagonist in the, the story will have a strong link with the adventure lived by(Anna Kendrick),exclusively unveiled the link between the two seasons.

Anna Kendrick and William Jackson Harper were interviewed by Deadline and revealed how the two stories will intertwine, shifting the focus from Darby Carter to Marcus Watkins. The two will interact at the wedding between Darby and one of his exes, Magnus Lund (Nick Thune). The story will therefore move to the life of Marcus, as you can see in the clip at this address.

Here is what Anna Kendrick said about the connection between the two seasons:

For season 2, we knew we wanted the stories to be connected in some way and weren’t sure how we were going to do it. I think creating this tenuous bond so that Darby could get in and out of the season if we needed it was perfect. And so, to do that, they found that the easiest thing to do was to go back a little bit and meet Marcus at that crucial point in his life. It’s a really smart way to start over from the beginning of someone’s love life story without having to go back to college with everyone, then focusing on someone whose romance is starting at that moment.

You can find the first season of Love Life on Tim Vision, the anthological comedy series that revolves, in each season, around a different protagonist and in the individual episodes his sentimental journey is told: from the first love to the meeting with the person with which to spend the rest of your life. The first two episodes are available from today on TIMVISION Plus, the rest on a weekly basis every Tuesday.

The protagonist of the first season, in 10 episodes, is Anna Kendrick in the role of Darby Carter, a twenty-year-old girl in search of great love in New York City. We meet Darby for the first time in 2012 fresh out of college who lives with three roommates: impulsive best friend Sara (Zoë Chao), Sara Jim’s easy-going boyfriend (Peter Vack) and brutally honest friend Mallory (Sasha Compère). Following Darby in the following years, ‘Love Life’ shows how Darby’s every encounter brings her closer in search of her “person”, even if she doesn’t know it yet.

‘Love Life’ is a creation of Sam Boyd and is produced by Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment, with Anna Kendrick, Paul Feig, Jessie Henderson, Sam Boyd, Bridget Bedard and Dan Magnante serving as executive producers.

