Love Life: on TIMvision the delicious series with Anna Kendrick

Available on TIMvision and already renewed for a second season, Love Life is the new series with Anna Kendrick, who plays the role of Darby Carter, grappling with everyday life, between work commitments, evenings with friends, small and large love stories.

Composed of 10 episodes, each of which dedicated to a meeting or a particular moment in the life of the protagonist, Love Life it’s a real surprise in the schedule of the small screen.

Discovering the young and romantic Darby Carter

The chosen format gives dynamism to the narration, already made very agile by the short duration of the episodes – between 28 and 34 minutes. At the same time it allows the temporal progression without the need for the usual captions, but leaving the task to the voiceover that introduces and accompanies the viewer step by step.

Darby thus takes shape in a simple, gradual, interesting way. The characteristics of his personality emerge in the various facets, driven by the situations that arise before it.

The confrontation with her mother forces her to rethink the past, her relationship with her, but also to look at things from a different point of view, however painful it may be. The decision to distance himself from Sara (ZoAnd Chao), in a delicate and complicated phase for both of them, puts her to the test, leaving her for the first time without a fundamental point of reference like her best friend. The end of some of the most important relationships represents an essential moment in the path of growth and change.

Life and love against the backdrop of the Big Apple

At first we see Darby as theimage of a young woman full of energy and ambition, but not fully aware of its potential. While waiting to get the job he wants and for which he has been preparing for a lifetime, he spends his days navigating as best he can.

Loading... Advertisements

The Big Apple acts as a container for the events, remaining in the background although its spirit permeates every fiber of the story. There is a sort of magic latent, sometimes even melancholy.

Love is clearly one of the main ones, but the theme of family, friendship, responsibilities, work, identity find their space. All thanks to the construction of the characters and their stories.

A title with a double meaning

And just in the simplest and most genuine way possible Love Life makes the leap in quality, differs and rises above the average of the genre. The same title, which can take a double valence – “love life” or “love of life” – becomes extraordinarily significant from this point of view.

Darby goes through different phases of her existence, fully experiencing the feeling on her skin: so many signs remain as a demonstration, and are what allow her to reach an essential maturity.

The protagonist lives in the true sense of the word, between more or less calculated risks, wrong decisions, wounds that do not heal, sensational gestures. The emotions they alternate and grow exponentially of intensity.

On closer inspection there seems to be no better choice than Kendrick for the role, with her delicate and discreet physicality, her eyes bright and ready to grasp the beauty that surrounds her, her subtle voice but if necessary decisive.

* Hi I’m Sabrina, if you want to read my other articles click here.