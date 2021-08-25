Love Life: review of the tv series with Anna Kendrick

The TV series that inaugurated the debut of HBO Max, the new streaming platform of the well-known broadcaster HBO, finally arrives in Italy. The product in question is Love Life and below you can read it review. The series, available in our country on Timvision, is of an anthological nature and was conceived by Sam Boyd. The intention of this first HBO Max original project is to tell in a realistic way the paths that, through different stories, lead to the true love of the protagonist’s life. Being an anthological series, Love Life will have a different protagonist for each season. As for the first, the protagonist is Darby Carter, played by Anna Kendrick. In ten episodes we witness the change of the girl’s loves and life, in a period of time between 2012 and the beginning of 2020.

The project on paper is very interesting and can be reminiscent of Amazon’s recent experiment with Modern Love. HBO Max decided to focus on a different product than usual for its debut to attract viewers. Netflix, for example, made it the first original product House of Cards, while Apple Tv + The Morning Show. Love Lifeinstead, it is a romantic comedy, classic in many respects but very realistic in its development. It is not surprising the great success obtained in the United States: we have a story of life and affections very similar to everyday life and set in magical New York. If we then add Anna Kendrick’s liveliness and skill, that’s it. After all, Love Life it is a pleasant product, but at the end of the vision one is not completely satisfied. Let’s find out why.

Index

In search of the love of life – Love Life review

The particularity of Love Life lies in wanting to realistically show the path that leads the young Darby Carter to the encounter with the love of her life. There are no unrealistic lightning strikes or fairy tale sugary tones, but there is life, the real one, made up of complications and compromises. Through the voice over of the magnificent Lesley Manville, we gradually get to know the essential features of Darby’s life. The girl grew up without experiencing real family warmth, as her parents separated. Despite this, he never lost hope in the search for love. However, there is a history in her past that does not allow her to live happily most of her relationships. The boys pass, but how many bonds does Darby have to have before he meets the man of his life?

In the beautiful setting of New York City, we see Darby experiencing what should be the seven relationships that precede true love. On some occasions the protagonist will be convinced that she has found the right person, in others she will only experience passing stories. These relationships will lead her to reflect on her past, on her family, on her career aspirations and above all on her vision of love, this feeling as great as it is often incomprehensible. Then there are the good times and the most difficult situations shared with friends: the eccentric Sara and her boyfriend Jim and the more direct Mallory.

Pros and cons – Love Life review

With this setting, Love Life has the arduous task of giving the viewer a first and foremost realistic glimpse of life. This task is fully satisfied: this first season is a great realistic portrait of love in everyday life. Darby’s life shows us that love in ideal terms is not part of everyday life, but collides with personal aspirations and the many compromises we make in our lives. It is not portrayed as a mere cheesy feeling, but something that relates to the choices we make and who we are. The behaviors of all the characters are also very realistic, in which the viewer can certainly recognize himself. The reality of ordinary people is therefore well represented, without unnecessary sweetening.

Love and its role in a person’s life is an important and impressive subject to be addressed. It must be admitted that, despite the good result obtained, the necessary in-depth analysis is lacking in various points of the narrative. Unfortunately, this is mainly related to the few episodes and their short duration (between 25 and 30 minutes). Inevitably some figures, even important ones, in Darby’s life do not have the right space: Bradley, the former boss with whom the protagonist has a fairly relevant relationship; Darby’s mother (despite an episode entitled to her). The characterization of the various partners is also not perfect: the cliche definitely not lacking, but they are useful in giving back the different types of men that it is possible to meet. Another sore point is how Darby’s professional experience is treated: thehappy ending reserved for this area is slightly forced.

Anna Kendrick and the others – Love Life review

Love Life therefore it has visible problems regarding the management of narrative material and characters. If we dwell on the cast, however, it is possible to find evidence that is more than successful. The choice of Anna Kendrick as the protagonist is certainly a winner, not only to gather spectators but also for its ability. These had already emerged in films such as Pitch Perfect, but most of all A little favor, in which Kendrick shared the scene with Blake Lively without ever being blacked out. In Love Life the actress’s proof is natural, fresh and spontaneous. It is not far behind Zoe Chao, interpreter of Darby’s best friend, Sara. In the role of a protagonist with a story with dramatic implications, Chao is very good, most of the time being almost a real co-star.

They complete the good main cast Peter Vack (Mozart in the jungle), Sasha Compère (Ad Astra) And Lesley Manville (The hidden thread), whose voice over almost documentary is perfect. Another added value is the soundtrack by Dan Romer and Mike Tuccillo: engaging and able to underline the moments and emotions of the characters. On the other hand, the treatment reserved for the New York setting is slightly disappointing from the point of view of direction and editing. An adequate valorisation is not perceived in all the episodes. However, there are also the most famous splendid views, also immersed in the Christmas atmosphere.

Final remarks

To conclude this review of Love Life, it can be said that this first HBO Max project is more than successful. It is very easy to appreciate for several reasons: the natural flow of Darby’s life analyzed from the point of view of affections; a pleasant narrative; natural and realistic ingredients that allow the identification and the New York setting. What’s more, it is a romantic comedy, a genre much loved by the public, but luckily it manages to be so in an intelligent way. THE cliche such are exploited but not abused ..

Loading... Advertisements

As already mentioned, there is no lack of problems in the narrative structure, but what really doesn’t work is in the closure. Love Life he seems to accelerate too much in his last bars, just when Darby finds what should be the person he is looking for. The final message is clear: we are in real life, the classic happy ending of romantic films is not contemplated. However, this aspect turns out to be quite cold and hasty, so much so that you are not fully satisfied with the final result. With a more than good first season and an excellent response from the public, Love Life has been renewed for a second season, which will see a new protagonist replace Darby Carter.