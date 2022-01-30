Love Life, the second season on TIMVISION • FullSong.it kicks off

On TIMVISION, the second season of ‘Love Life’, a romantic comedy starring William Jackson Harper, has an exclusive preview.

Love Life Second season

Come back ‘Love Life’ with the second season. The anthological comedy series revolves, in every season, around a new protagonist, narrating his sentimental journey: from the first flirtation to the meeting with the person with whom to spend his life.

This season of ‘Love Life’ consists of 10 episodes, the first two are available from today on TimVision, the remaining weekly, two every Thursday. The first season that tells the story of the young Darby Carter, played by Anna Kendrick, is already available for subscribers on TimVision.

The romantic comedy tells – against the backdrop of a magnetic New York – the lightness, irony and disappointment typical of the search for love. In this new chapter the protagonist is Marcus Watkins, played by William Jackson Harper, former protagonist of the comedy series ‘The Good Place’ available on TimVision. Marcus is dissatisfied with his love life despite having a stable marriage relationship. After years of marriage, she realizes that she is looking for the passion that her relationship lacks; he wants to understand himself and by analyzing his experience and challenges as an African American man, he is looking for true love.

Launched on HBO Max in the US, ‘Love Life’ is produced by Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment, with Anna Kendrick, Paul Feig, Jessie Henderson, Sam Boyd, Bridget Bedard and Dan Magnante serving as executive producers.

Published on TV and streaming



